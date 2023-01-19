Infinity Drain® Introduces a Collection of Specialty Finishes Designed to Match On-trend Fixtures for Cohesive Looks

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, launches a Specialty Finish collection which offers designers the ability to match on-trend finishes in bathroom settings. Infinity Drain studied trends in conjunction with designer custom orders to create the formulations for five new Specialty Finishes: Matte White, Gunmetal, Satin Champagne, Polished Gold and Polished Brass.

"Infinity Drain is a leader in custom fabrication, and we receive many custom requests from specifiers to match on-trend finishes in the bathroom space," states Jonathan Brill president of Infinity Drain. "Our engineering team refined our formulas for the most requested metallics, mattes and traditional finishes to create a new collection of Specialty Finishes that can be reliably produced on demand within tight time parameters for specifiers. For designers, details matter – and now there is no barrier to match fixtures from top to bottom."

Infinity Drain's five new finishes will be sold at stocked specialty finish pricing with a ten-day lead time. In addition, Infinity Drain has five stocked finishes plus full custom design capabilities to create linear and center drains to a client's specifications including size, outlet location and color.

Details:

The Specialty Finish collection is comprised of the following finishes: Matte White, Gunmetal, Satin Champagne, Polished Gold and Polished Brass.

10-day lead time.

Pricing in line with stocked specialty finishes (Polished Stainless Steel, Matte Black, Satin Bronze, Oil Rubbed Bronze)

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric architectural shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. Infinity Drain is revolutionizing bathroom installation with its completely waterproof Stainless Steel Shower Base backed with an original owner lifetime guarantee. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, N.Y., U.S.A. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com.

