AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Drain, the leading manufacturer of architectural drainage solutions, has launched a new online CEU in partnership with Architectural Record. The new course, "Understanding Architectural Linear Drains," explores the various design applications of linear drains as well as the unique details available and waterproofing methods recommended.

Infinity Drain® Launches New CEU Course: Understanding Architectural Linear Drains Infinity Drain® Launches New CEU Course: Understanding Architectural Linear Drains

"We are excited to expand our linear drain course library with a new CEU all about architectural drainage," said Jonathan Brill, president of Infinity Drain. "They are offered in a variety of sizes, finishes and customization options. This course outlines which selections are available and where they may be best suited in a project."

Learning objectives of the 1 AIA LU/HSW credit educational course:

Identify and recognize the need and options for proper water drainage to provide safety and accessibility in different building types.

Investigate the design options that are available to create water drainage solutions that are both attractive and safe.

Assess the performance characteristics of architectural drainage systems that contribute to their effectiveness and safety.

Recognize how the principles described in this course are applied to specific building types through project example case studies.

Course Description: Draining water away from buildings is a fundamental need in most projects. This is true for indoor and outdoor locations as well as many different building types. However, just because there is a functional need doesn't mean that the solution can't also be a design feature. Architectural linear drains have been used to achieve both – effective drainage and design feature excellence. Many architects are paying closer attention to the quality of the drainage products and specifying architectural drains instead of commodity solutions. This is particularly true where higher amenities are concerned such as outdoor areas, wellness spaces, wet rooms, balconies, etc. where high-end appearance is required but so is compliance with performance requirements such as effective drainage and accessibility. In this course, we address some of the basic principles and criteria for incorporating architectural drainage and show examples of successful solutions.

Infinity Drain offers a wide range of CEUs for in-person and online learning. Visit their website to view all CEUs available for in-person Lunch and Learns as well as online credits.

To access the course, click here.

To download this release, click here.

To download Infinity Drain's 2024 press kit, click here.

For more information, please follow Infinity Drain on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kelly Doyle, Shanna Schmidt

7324252429

[email protected]

SOURCE Infinity Drain