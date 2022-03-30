AMITYVILLE, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, introduces their new Center Drain Pro-Series. Backed by the engineering of Infinity Drain, the new Center Drain Pro-Series delivers a competitive price point without skimping on reliability or distinctive design to cover a wide variety of finish, style and install possibilities.

Infinity Drain new Center Drain Pro-Series is a competitively priced center drain solution in four styles, five finishes and for all waterproofing methods. infinitydrain.com Infinity Drain new Center Drain Pro-Series is a competitively priced center drain solution in four styles, five finishes and for all waterproofing methods. infinitydrain.com

"The Center Drain Pro-Series is a unique line that looks luxurious above the floor while providing uncompromised dependability and function below the floor," states Jonathan Brill, president and founder of Infinity Drain. "We re-engineered our most popular products, in four styles, five finishes and with U.S. sourced materials. The end result is a series that meets the cost containment needs of specifiers and homeowners with the performance our clients have come to rely on from Infinity Drain."

Details:

The Infinity Drain Center Drain Pro-Series comes in four 5" x 5" styles including LTD 5 Tile Drain, LSD 5 Solid, LQD 5 Squares and LND 5 Slotted.

Each style is available in five finishes including: Satin Stainless, Polished Stainless, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Bronze and Matte Black.

Compatible with both Traditional and Liquid/Fabric modern waterproofing methods.

Priced from $130 to $485

To download images, documents for the Center Drain Pro-Series, click here

To download full press kit and images, click here

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric architectural shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. Infinity Drain is revolutionizing bathroom installation with its completely waterproof Stainless Steel Shower Base backed with an original owner lifetime guarantee. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, N.Y., U.S.A. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com.

