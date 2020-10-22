Infinity Festival Hollywood Expands For Year Three, Announcing New Partnership With Capitol Music Group's Event 'Capitol Royale'
Speakers to Include Oscar® and Emmy® Award-Winner Brie Larson; Actor and Producer Joseph Gordon Levitt; "The Social Dilemma" Director Jeff Orlowski and Producer Larissa Rhodes; Justin Marks, Co-Writer of the upcoming feature "Top Gun: Maverick" and Writer of the blockbuster live-action "Jungle Book" and creator of the TV series "Counterpart"; Emmy Winners Elijah Allan-Blitz ("The Messy Truth") and Jared Geller; and Acclaimed New Media Artist Refik Anadol
The Festival Welcomes Z by HP and Microsoft as Presenting Sponsors; Unity as Co-Presenting Sponsor; Intel, Phase Two, and Essentia Water to Serve as Producer Sponsors; with FNTECH Serving as Official Production Partner and Neon XP as the Official Virtual Experience Partner for Capitol Royale
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Festival Hollywood kicks off year three celebrating "Story Enabled by Technology," with a virtual event to be held on a new proprietary platform developed by the live event pros at FNTECH. Beginning October 28, 2020 and continuing through January 7, 2021, each Wednesday and Thursday, the Festival (IF), will include innovative programming, bringing together creators, directors, producers and writers, as well as senior executives and technologists from Hollywood and Silicon Valley. All eight weeks will be streamed free of charge. Since its inception, the festival has brought together blue-chip attendees representing companies and studios with 2020 revenues greater than $4 Trillion and representing more than $40 Billion in IT and Production spend. View the official IF trailer HERE.
To attract a broader international audience and position itself as a hybrid event in 2021, Infinity Festival has transitioned its programming to be exclusively online for 2020. IF is pleased to announce its partnership with powerhouse Capitol Music Group and Tech event "Capitol Royale," and welcome Z by HP and Microsoft as Presenting Sponsors. Unity will serve as Co-Presenting Sponsor. Intel, Phase Two, and Essentia Water will serve as Producer Sponsors and FNTECH will serve as Official Production Partner. Hanno Basse, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Azure Media and Entertainment serves as Chairman, and Television Academy Board of Governors member and StoryTech CEO, Lori H. Schwartz, oversees programming in her role as the festival's Chief Curator. Adam Newman, who previously served as IF Fine Art Curator, has been named the Festival's Creative Director.
This year's festival will include 8 weeks of original programing, and over 60 pieces of premium content. IF includes high-profile tech exhibitions and screenings, industry-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs, and a fine art exhibition, each with an emerging-tech focus. New technologies and trends will be spotlighted, including: Remote Collaboration/Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, 3D/Visual Effects, Virtual Production, Wellness Tech, Immersive Experiences, Real Time Storytelling and Entertainment Content. Programming advisors include over 150 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies.
This year, Capitol Royale will bring a unique slate of music-related programming to the table including weekly music content drops/premieres, new announcements, thought leadership conversations, an Innovation Challenge, and Startup programming. For the first time ever, Capitol Royale will be hosted in Neon XP's virtual Capitol Records Tower experience, where guests will be able to explore 360 navigable versions of the iconic Hollywood landmark's lobby, rooftop, and surrounding lot. In each area, guests will be able to watch exclusive content live and on-demand. View a teaser for the virtual Capitol Records Tower experience HERE.
On November 12—in partnership with gener8tor and OnRamp Entertainment, and as part of Capitol Royale's Startup Track—Infinity Festival will be hosting a Startup Demo Day, as well as one-on-one pitch meetings between the entertainment industry's leading corporations, investors, and startups. Programming will address the cutting-edge technology advances in storytelling today, with panel discussions on global analytics, industry trends, professional insights and consumer research.
"Capitol Royale was founded with the vision to expand on the legacy of Capitol Tower, and all the music greats that have walked its halls, by transforming it into a hub for musicians and technologists to connect in the heart of Hollywood," said Ching-Ching Chen, Vice President, Content Partnerships & Strategy, Capitol Records. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Infinity Festival to connect the dots between all aspects of Entertainment, Music & Technology." In addition, Chen will be joining forces with IF as it's newest executive board member.
This marks the second year of IF's partnership with FNTECH, a groundbreaking full-service event production company headquartered in Northern and Southern California. FNTECH has successfully partnered with scores of top-tier companies such as Apple, Facebook, HP, Vans and Volcom to create multi-faceted, high-profile, newsworthy events. FNTECH is excited about the new frontiers in virtual events and looking forward to bringing tech and storytelling to life in a compelling way with their new proprietary virtual event platform. Jeremy Muir, CEO of FNTECH, expounded on this thought: "We are thrilled to use this expansive and cutting-edge tool. The next horizon is hybrid events, which will be more broad-reaching and inclusive than anything seen to date."
The Chairman of the Infinity Festival Hanno Basse was equally thrilled about this year's content. "We are excited to once again bring you top-notch original content on our virtual platform as we enter year three, with support from the industry's leading studios, tech companies and business leaders."
"With the current state of events and programming so fluid and shifting towards all things virtual in 2020, we are fortunate to have the technology and infrastructure to bring our festival online," said Mark Lieber, Infinity Festival Founder. "We are excited to showcase some of the best digital and entertainment programming and are confident that this will be one of the best immersive events of the year."
About Infinity Festival Hollywood
Infinity Festival Hollywood, guided by more than 150 Advisors from the leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies, celebrates "Story Enabled by Technology" by bringing together Silicon Valley innovators with Hollywood's leading storytellers. IF Programming has an emerging-technology focus, and includes high-profile screenings, tech exhibitions, thought-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs, VIP networking opportunities and a fine art exhibition. The festival is inspired by the seemingly infinite possibilities being realized in content creation for evolving technologies and platforms.
The Festival is free this year and attendees can register at infinityfestival.com to obtain tickets and additional information.
About Capitol Music Group
Capitol Music Group (CMG) is comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Motown Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records and Capitol Christian Music Group, as well as Capitol Studios and the company's independent distribution and label services arm, Caroline. Capitol Music Group is based in Hollywood, California within the iconic Capitol Tower.
Artists that record for CMG labels include: Erykah Badu, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Beck, Bee Gees, Jon Bellion, Rosanne Cash, Christine and the Queens, City Girls, Fletcher, Neil Diamond, Halsey, Don Henley, Hillsong United, Niall Horan, Tori Kelly, KEM, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Charles Lloyd, tobyMac, Paul McCartney, Migos, NE-YO, NF, Norah Jones, Queen Naija, Katy Perry, Gregory Porter, Maggie Rogers, Calum Scott, Bob Seger, Tiana Major9, Troye Sivan and Chris Tomlin. For the U.S.: Disclosure, Empire Of The Sun, MNEK and Sam Smith.
Capitol Music Group is a division of Universal Music Group, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Vivendi.
Please click here for promo reel:
IF 2020 Official Trailer
Please click here for media assets:
IF 2020 Poster
