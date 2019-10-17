Infinity from Marvin Advances the Window and Door Replacement Experience With Industry-First Renoworks A.I. Auto-Recognition Technology

The Infinity from Marvin visualizer incorporates Renoworks' artificial intelligence and deep-learning technology to automatically recognize and "mask" windows and doors

CALGARY and WARROAD, MN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Renoworks (TSXV:RW) ("Renoworks"), the leading visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, and Infinity® from Marvin®, a premier manufacturer of replacement windows and doors, announce a new auto-recognition feature in the Infinity from Marvin Visualizer.

Previously, most home-design applications required homeowners to prepare and mask an image of their home to "tell" the technology where to show window and door products.

With the new auto-recognition feature, powered by Renoworks' A.I. technology, the Infinity from Marvin Visualizer can instantly identify and outline windows and doors from any photo. Homeowners can quickly and easily begin designing with Infinity from Marvin's premium line of windows and doors and apply their customized product right on the home.

The new feature is available to Infinity from Marvin's network of authorized partners and homeowners across North America.

Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence

Automation and machine learning have long been an emerging trend in multiple industries. Until now, its application in the field of visualization has been elusive. Leveraging its database of thousands of previously-categorized home images to train its deep-learning algorithms, Renoworks is making these technologies accessible to more building product manufacturers and enterprise customers, therefore helping to eliminate the manual processes and time-consuming experiences that come with preparing images for visualization.

"With most design software, the homeowner needs to tell the program "that's a window" or "that's a door" before they can start seeing products on an image of the home," explained Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "This process can take minutes to several hours depending on the complexity of the home. Renoworks A.I. auto-recognition technology solves this problem by automatically preparing the image so the homeowner can start applying products on their home immediately, without any manual process, and saving thousands of hours for the end-users."

A Seamless Window & Door Replacement Process

Infinity from Marvin is the first window and door brand to leverage the power of Renoworks A.I. auto-recognition technology and give their customers a quicker and easier way to visualize their home window and door replacement projects. The new solution enhances Infinity from Marvin's full-service experience by providing an effortless way to select windows and doors to be installed by one of Infinity's hand-selected partners.

"As people spend more time indoors, its important to provide them with windows and doors that enhance their quality of life, and an exceptional replacement experience where the customer's needs are put first." said Tom Goldsmith, Director of Sales and Marketing at Infinity from Marvin. "We think the A.I technology behind the Infinity from Marvin Visualizer will help homeowners choose the best Infinity products for their homes, and we're pleased to work with Renoworks in providing this industry-first solution to partners and homeowners."

The Infinity from Marvin Visualizer with the new auto-recognition technology is available now to dealers and homeowners at: https://infinity.renoworks.com/

About Infinity from Marvin

Infinity from Marvin offers homeowners a premier line of Ultrex® fiberglass replacement windows and doors with distinctive design. Infinity proudly partners with independent retailers, hand-selected for their expertise, to provide homeowners with a hassle-free window replacement installation experience. Visit InfinityWindows.com to learn more.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a true-to-life virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as innovative engagement tools and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

