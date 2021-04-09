Infinity from Marvin Selects Craftsman's Choice as Independent Retailer Partner in the St. Cloud Market

ST. CLOUD, Minn., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity from Marvin is excited to announce that homeowners in the St. Cloud area now have an opportunity to explore the best replacement options for windows and doors.

Infinity from Marvin has granted authorization to Craftsman's Choice, Inc., of St. Michael, MN., to promote, sell, and install window and door products in St. Cloud and surrounding locations.

Infinity Replacement Windows

"We're not focused on being the biggest window and door replacement company — we're focused on being the best," said Dan Marvin, President of Infinity from Marvin. "The unwavering commitment to quality and service that Craftsman's Choice has forged over their 23 years in the industry is in perfect alignment with the reputation and values held by Infinity."

About Infinity from Marvin

Infinity from Marvin offers homeowners a premier line of Ultrex® fiberglass replacement windows and doors with distinctive design. Infinity proudly partners with independent retailers, hand-selected for their expertise, to provide homeowners with a hassle-free window replacement installation experience. Visit infinitywindows.com to learn more.

About Craftsman's Choice

Craftsman's Choice is St. Cloud's local exterior remodeling expert. With decades of experience and service in your local neighborhood, they understand local codes, climate considerations and installation needs. Like Infinity from Marvin, Craftsman's Choice is dedicated to participating in your project journey, with an educational and consultative approach, providing you with a seamless, hassle-free window and door replacement experience. Visit craftsmanschoice.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Ben Juncker

Craftsman's Choice, Inc.

(763) 276-7465

[email protected]

"At CRAFTSMAN'S CHOICE we appreciate our relationship with Infinity because we are both family owned and operated businesses. We share the same commitment to our customers, communities and employees."

SOURCE Craftsman's Choice