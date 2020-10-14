Infinity Intermodal Hires Business Development Director in the Midwest to Focus on Westbound Business to the Pacific Northwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Intermodal has recently hired transportation industry sales veteran, Mark Markos, as its Midwest Business Development Director. Mark is located in the Chicago area and will be primarily focused on working with customers/companies in the Midwest (Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio) to help them move their frozen, refrigerated, perishable or dry freight in Infinity's attached temp-controlled domestic intermodal containers from the Midwest via intermodal ramps in Chicago and Minneapolis to the Northwest via intermodal ramps in Seattle, Portland, Spokane and Salt Lake City.

Stated Paul Goss, CEO of Infinity Intermodal, "We are happy to have Mark Markos on board as a part of our marketing and sales team at Infinity to promote our westbound service offerings to the Pacific Northwest."

According to Nate Lawson, Infinity's Vice President of Freight Services and Operations, transit times from the Midwest to the PNW are very fast and reliable. In particular, Infinity Intermodal's expedited service from the greater Minneapolis area to Washington State & Oregon and from the greater Chicago area to the greater Salt Lake City area is only three (3) days door-to-door , while service from the greater Chicago area to Washington State and Oregon is only four (4) days door-to-door . "Our fast-intermodal service from Chicago and Minneapolis to the Pacific Northwest allows us to serve a variety of market segments and commodities, including frozen, perishable and dry goods," said Lawson.

"Shippers need transportation partners who provide reliable, consistent service, are easy to work with, and are budget friendly. Infinity's service checks all those boxes to help the shipper keep its commitments to its customers," added Markos.

Infinity Intermodal's cumulative service offerings include expedited, temperature-controlled and dry, full truckload, door-to-door domestic intermodal service from/to the following Northwest intermodal ramps: Seattle, Portland, Spokane and Salt Lake City to/from the following various Midwest and East Coast areas: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Infinity Intermodal's expedited service departing from/returning to intermodal ramps in Seattle, Portland & Spokane (six days per week) and Salt Lake City (seven days per week) provides dense service coverage to/from nearly all of Washington State, most of western and northern Oregon, a large portion of southern Idaho and northern Utah from/to the above mentioned major Midwest and East Coast markets.

Infinity Intermodal's door-to-door transit times (to/from Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Utah) are typically 3 to 4 days from/to most Midwest markets, and also 6 to 7 days from/to most East Coast markets, making Infinity Intermodal as fast as long-haul trucks.

For more information, please contact Paul Goss, CEO of Infinity Intermodal, at 541-701-9013 or [email protected].

