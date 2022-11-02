Infinity Jewelry Partners with Dune Jewelry and 4ocean

Company Embraces Clean Ocean Movement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer with stores in Anchorage, Ketchikan, Tortola, Nassau, and San Juan, has partnered with Dune Jewelry to carry their "Dune x 4ocean" Collection. The line is handcrafted with Dune's sand and earth elements alongside certified recycled 4ocean Plastic. The designs will be sold in all five Infinity Jewelry locations as well as their Juneau store slated to open in early 2023.

Infinity is the first leisure cruise focused retailer to embrace the clean ocean movement by partnering with Dune and 4ocean. All three organizations share a passion for marine life and keeping our oceans plastic-free. Per 4ocean's mission, each design will pull between one to ten pounds of plastic from the ocean.

"With most of our stores being located in coastal locations surrounded by nature, it is important to support initiatives that look after and protect our oceans. We are thrilled to be adding the Dune x 4ocean Collection to all of our stores," says Rajesh Khemlani, Owner of Infinity Jewelry.

Twelve unique designs will be offered in each location, crafted with sand and earth elements relative to the area combined with certified 4ocean Plastics in Hawaii Blue, Bali Green, Florida Pink, and more. Prices range from $130 to $525.

Holly Daniels Christensen Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry says, "Our collaboration with 4ocean continues to build momentum and is becoming more impactful every day. I'm grateful to our partners like Infinity Jewelry for embracing the collaboration with so much love!"

About Infinity Jewelry

Multifaceted entrepreneur, Rajesh Khemlani, has been a part of building and running the family businesses since 1987. Infinity has a number of stores in the Caribbean and Alaska that were created in honor of Raj's parents. They provide duty-free savings, caring customer service, and a massive inventory of GIA diamonds and gold jewelry by well-known brands, as well as their own private-label goods.

Website: infinityjewelry.net

Instagram: @__infinityjewely_

Facebook: @infinityjewelryFB

About Dune Jewelry

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. All of Dune's designs are handmade in Massachusetts with elements from your favorite beach, golf course, ballpark as well as other natural elements such as pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite hiking trail. Their travel inspired, personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to moments forever allowing you to Live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee. A portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

Website: dunejewelry.com

Instagram: @dunejewelry

Facebook: @dunejewelry

Twitter: @dunejewelry

TikTok: @dunejewelry

About 4ocean

4ocean is a purpose-driven business on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis. By creating economies around cleaning the ocean, 4ocean has built a sustainable business model that allows the company to fund its ocean cleanups entirely through product sales, removing one pound of trash for every item sold. Having pulled 25+ million pounds to date, 4ocean prioritizes engaging coastal communities to create jobs and adding revenue to local communities while changing the demand from catching fish, to catching plastic. The solution to ending the ocean plastic crisis is turning off the flow of plastic on land before it enters the ocean, which is why 4ocean is educating consumers about ways to reduce their single use plastic as well.

Website: 4ocean.com

Instagram: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanbracelets

Twitter: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

