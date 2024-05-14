Infinity Laboratories Achieves ISO Accreditation Across All Sites

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Infinity Laboratories proudly announces the successful accreditation of all its sites to their applicable ISO/IEC standard. This milestone underscores the commitment of Infinity Laboratories to uphold the highest standards of quality and excellence in the field of chemical and microbiological sciences.

The latest achievement comes as Infinity's Crown Point, Indiana laboratory completes its initial ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation assessment. Conducted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) in May 2024, the assessment resulted in the approval of the laboratory for accreditation. The impending Certificate of Accreditation will encompass a comprehensive range of microbiological methodologies, including Disinfectant Efficacy studies performed in accordance with USP <1072>.

Alexis Mathews, Associate Site Director at the Crown Point facility, expressed enthusiasm about the accreditation, stating, "We are excited about the accreditation, a testament to our team's commitment to exceeding our client's expectations. With several clients asking us to pursue this accreditation, it's milestone we're thrilled to share."

Jennifer Eagan, VP of Quality at Infinity Laboratories, added, "This accreditation demonstrates our cultural commitment to quality excellence. I'm proud of our team's ability to continually evolve, grow, and take quality to the next level."

Infinity Laboratories is an FDA Registered, ISO 17025/13485 Accredited, and DEA licensed network of testing facilities specializing in chemical and microbiological sciences. With over two decades of experience and commitment to excellence, Infinity Laboratories goes beyond testing to support the success of its clients.

For more information, please visit our website at www.infinitylaboratories.com.

SOURCE Infinity Laboratories