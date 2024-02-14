Infinity Partnerships and equalpride, the largest global LGBTQIA+ Media Company Announce Strategic Partnership.

News provided by

equalpride; Infinity Partnerships

14 Feb, 2024, 13:57 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Entertainment LLC ("equalpride"), owners of iconic LGBTQ+ media brands including the Advocate Channel, Advocate.com, OUT.com, Pride.com, has announced a strategic partnership with Infinity Partnerships, the most inclusive advertising technology consultancy.

As part of the engagement, Infinity Partnerships will advise on overall connected television and FAST Channel Distribution Strategy for the Advocate 24 / 7 FAST Channel, and will separately assist in creating and maintaining advanced advertising technology stacks across Connected Television, Web, Mobile, Application on behalf of equalpride.

"At Infinity Partnerships we have been focused on empowering diverse content creators and multicultural individuals across the continuum. Our partnership with Mark Berryhill and equalpride represents a significant milestone in expanding the conversation to the LGBTQIA+ segment, arguably the largest multicultural spending segment, with $1.4 trillion in the U.S. and $3.9 trillion globally (source: The Pride Co-op Q+ Report 2022 / LGBT Capital 2020).  We are excited to bring the Advocate Channel's progressive and diverse VOICE to this powerful segment in this very important 2024 year" - George Mani - Co Founder, Co-CEO, Infinity Partnerships.

"Equalpride is committed to bringing the LGBTQIA+ and multicultural voice to Connected Television Platforms. According to our SmithGeiger research, 67% of LGBTQIA+ individuals believe that mainstream media outlets cover issues of diversity poorly. Our new full episodic series, titled "The Advocates" is designed to address this gap. With a non-political stance, The Advocates brings everyone together to champion diversity and tackle today's most pressing issues." - Bernard Rook, COO, equalpride.

The 24/7 Advocate FAST Channel is the only FAST channel which highlights 360-degree multicultural voices while creating authentic opportunities for Advertisers to connect with the powerful LGBTQIA+ purchasing segment. Based on panel research, 84% of LGBTQIA+ individuals believe multicultural content sources are as important as ever. 71% of the segment seeks content which treats them as multi-dimensional individuals, with depth and nuance in multicultural coverage along with the day's news. Source: 2023 equalpride + SmithGeiger Brand Preferences Study, the largest study yet on the content preferences and brand loyalty of LGBTQ+ Americans.

SOURCE equalpride; Infinity Partnerships

