Infinity Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) announced today that Adelene Perkins, Infinity Pharmaceutical's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Westin NY Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com , and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-1 is an ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in approximately 225 patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. Infinity intends to initiate MARIO-275, a global, randomized, combination study of IPI-549 combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer patients in 2Q19, as well as to initiate MARIO-3, the first IPI-549 combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients in 2H19. MARIO-3 will evaluate IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. With the addition of MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 to the ongoing MARIO-1 study, Infinity will be evaluating IPI-549 in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

