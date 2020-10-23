Infinity Photo-Optical and Edmund Optics® Form an Innovation Alliance

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Photo-Optical and Edmund Optics (EO), two of the most prolific innovators in the optics industry, have joined forces to launch a series of products for the cinematography and advanced photography markets. Created under the brand name Nelsonian™ Optics, to pay tribute to E. M. Nelson, the first to translate and promote the diffraction theories of Abbe in English, these products will advance the creative nature of still photography and expand the possibilities of dramatic cinematography.

Infinity and EO will collaborate on multiple fronts, with Infinity focusing on design and development, as many of these products are currently within Infinity's patents and forthcoming intellectual property applications. Edmund will concentrate on marketing and distribution by utilizing the extensive reach of its global logistics and warehousing operations.

The Nelsonian Optics™ line of products, pioneered by Infinity's microscopes, has been specifically tailored for photo and cine uses. This new approach to optical design has resulted in an entirely new adaptability to capture and record images. Now, a single lens can focus to infinity with all details sharply in focus to a near range. Additionally, this same lens can automatically continue to focus as high as 6X to perform as a microscope. Throughout this process, the optical corrections reconfigure to maintain exceptional imagery, providing maximum creative flexibility to the user.

The initial launch will include two product families, the ROBUSTO™ and the MikroMak™. H. Jay Margolis, President of Infinity Photo-Optical states, "The clarity and imagery achieved with these lenses can be compared to world-class products from the most respected names in optics - yet at a fraction of their price. ROBUSTO™ is the convertible system whose capabilities expand as your needs do, and the MikroMak™ products are specific primes - providing perspectives and vistas from infinity to mere millimeters from objects, all while maintaining focus throughout."

Infinity Photo-Optical—a three-time R&D 100 award-winning American manufacturer of microscopes and industrial imaging optics for advanced photographic applications has now entered the Cinematography market. Spurred by increasing demands from cinematographers to utilize their unique imaging systems for commercial, advertising, table-top and special effects, Infinity has created a Cine-specific line of products called Nelsonian Optics™.

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

