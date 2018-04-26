Infinity Property And Casualty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ: IPCC) announced today that it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to holders of record on June 15, 2018.
Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a provider of personal and commercial automobile insurance primarily meeting the needs and choices of urban and Hispanic customers. Its products are offered through a network of approximately 10,600 independent agencies and brokers. For more information about Infinity, please visit http://www.infinityauto.com.
