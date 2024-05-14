Infinity Recycling's leading impact fund closes above target, circularity in plastics one step closer

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Recycling ("IRC"), a growth capital platform dedicated to investing in circular economy solutions, is delighted to announce the successful final close of its Circular Plastics Fund I SCSp ("CPF"). The final close exceeded the fund's €150 million target, securing a total of € 175 million in committed capital from institutional investors and value chain partners from across the world, giving it an unique position as an accelerator in the transition to a circular economy.

Processing plant in Port of Rotterdam of CPF’s portfolio company Pryme N.V.

IRC has had the privilege of welcoming an impressive group of institutional investors since the fund's last close in December 2024 including Dutch insurance group ASR, Danish philanthropic association Realdania, ING Sustainable Investments, the sustainable Investments arm of ING, Danish investment and holding company KIRKBI, and the impact investment initiative of Swiss company Après-demain.

The CPF, an Article 9 'dark green' impact fund under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, was established to help accelerate the world's transition to a circular economy of materials. It does this by supporting advanced recycling technologies with the scaling up of their technology and the strengthening of their business propositions. The tremendously successful fundraise is testament to the growing enthusiasm amongst institutional investors for impactful investment opportunities in the circular economy.

This important milestone for IRC coincides with the recent passing of the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation ('PPWR'), itself paving the way for advanced recycling to be counted as recycling. By valorising residual waste streams into primary commodities used in the production of new materials, CPF's investments plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainability and decarbonization of the chemical industry.

To date the CPF has gained significant momentum, investing in five portfolio companies (Pryme N.V., Itero Technologies Limited, Clariter S.A., DePoly S.A., and Ioniqa B.V.) deploying over EUR 45 million and with a strong pipeline of transactions. IRC's unique ability to provide both capital and operational expertise has enabled long-term value creation, generating promising returns while making a tangible impact on sustainability.

Jan Willem Muller, Managing Partner at Infinity Recycling:

"The support for new technologies and their scaling up is paramount in enabling additional capital to enter the market and support the transition towards a circular economy. By fostering innovation and scalability, we unlock the potential for greater investment, accelerating our collective journey towards a more sustainable future"

Jeroen Kelder. Managing Partner at Infinity Recycling:

"The strong interest from institutional investors, keen to make an environmental impact, is a clear endorsement of our mission: catalysing the world's transition to a circular economy of materials. We are thankful for the confidence of the Limited Partners in our unique investment focus and quality of execution"

