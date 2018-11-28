Infinity Rehab Named Great Place to Work

WILSONVILLE, Ore., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Infinity Rehab with a certification as a Great Place to Work.

The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Infinity Rehab's locations. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists.

"We applaud Infinity Rehab for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Infinity Rehab Division President JoLynn Munro calls out Infinity Rehab employees for contributing to this honorable title.

"We have wonderful team members throughout our organization," Munro stated, "and it's because of their commitment to quality, integrity, and respect for one another that makes Infinity Rehab a truly great place to work."

JoLynn named Infinity Rehab's professional development programs as one of the highlights of the company. Clinicians can advocate for change as part of their Practice Council, build their leadership skills in their Leadership Academy, and recognize fellow team members as a Shining Star.

"I'm proud to call Infinity Rehab a great place to work," Munro said. "I've always believed it, and I'm humbled our team feels the same way."

About Infinity Rehab

Based in Wilsonville, Oregon, Infinity Rehab began as an in-house physical, occupational, and speech therapies solution for the Avamere Family of Companies. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab has grown to serve over 220 skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living communities across 16 states. Infinity Rehab employees are passionate about their mission: "To enhance the life of every person we serve."

They strive to follow this mission by paying attention to and acting on patient needs and wants, as well as continuing their education. Infinity Rehab is proud to be one of the largest providers of continuing education opportunities in the Northwest. For more information, please visit infinityrehab.com.

