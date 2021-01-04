Infinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it recently expanded its presence in Iowa through its partnership with Infinity Skin Care.

Founded in 2004 by Kimberly Schulz, MD, Infinity Skin Care has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality cosmetic dermatology services to patients in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City market and surrounding communities. Dr. Schulz is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Dr. Schulz commented, "We are very excited to form this partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. Our organizations are well-aligned in our commitment to clinical excellence and outstanding patient care. While this partnership offers new opportunities for growth, our location, quality of products and services, and amazing staff remain unchanged. As we move forward with Epiphany, we will continue to provide our valued patients with the same medically-based skin care and personalized attention they've come to expect from Infinity Skin Care."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Schulz and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Schulz, we were pleased to learn she is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence to the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City community and beyond. Dr. Schulz and her team provide thoughtful care for patients and offer a wide array of medically-based cosmetic and skin care services. This is a nice opportunity to further expand our provider network in Iowa. "

Through this partnership, Dr. Schulz and her staff gain additional resources to help with operations, marketing, human resources, recruiting, finance, IT, and other support services.

Mr. Pusta further commented that, "Despite unprecedented COVID-related challenges in healthcare and the broader economy, we remain fully committed to investing in our growth and are well-funded to do so. Since inception we have grown the right way, with a common-sense focus on sound operations and true integration, so that we can truly support our dermatologists and share the best practices that each partner brings to Epiphany. As an example, that approach has allowed us to collaboratively manage COVID-related challenges more safely and effectively. Likewise, our approach results in a resilient financial profile, which in turn allows us to weather the economic storm to be there for our patients and partners well into the future."

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 56 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

