Infinity Smiles Host Grand Opening and Free Community Health Fair in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Charlotte Metro Community is Invited to Infinity Smiles' Grand Opening and Community Health Fair.
Infinity Smiles Guest Expert Vendors.
WHO: 

Grand Opening and Community Health Fair at Infinity Smiles. Presented by Infinity Smiles of Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

WHAT:      

To mark the grand opening of their dental office, Infinity Smiles of Charlotte, North Carolina, teamed together with a number of local practitioners of health.  As the best dental treatment and knowledge are provided, Infinity Smiles' objective is to educate, empower, and elevate their patients. Owners Dr. Tatyania Moorehead and Dr. Briana Brazile are hosting a community health fair with free health screenings and a mobile skating rink for the whole family to enjoy while learning about healthy lifestyles.

 

WHEN:    

Saturday, June 24th at 10:00am-3:00pm.

 

WHERE:      

Infinity Smiles, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road, Ste. #920, Charlotte, NC 28226

 

WHY: 

The Infinity Smiles Grand Opening and Community Health Fair will educate, empower, and elevate the Charlotte metro community on health preventions and practitioners from a variety of health fields who have offices in Charlotte. In addition to commemorating the dentistry's grand opening, the event will also provide residents information on where to find Charlotte's top healthcare professionals. Infinity Smiles will have a Rollin' CLT mobile skating rink at the Grand Opening to add some fun and highlight how you can transform living a healthy lifestyle into an enjoyable recreational activity for the whole family.

The objective of the event, which also includes a community health fair, is to increase public awareness of healthy living choices available in the Charlotte area and to collect donations for Infinity Smiles' scholarship fund for graduating seniors planning to major in STEM.

With a variety of health influencers, practitioners, and local community members that are committed to discussing a variety of subjects, including fitness, vision, sleep apnea, dentistry, and much more.

In order to participate in this event, please register here:  Infinity Smiles Grand Opening & Community Health Fair Free Registration

 

SPEAKERS:  

Confirmed health practitioners include Dr. Bianca Nixon, Pharmacy and Beauty Influencer, Taylor Calamese, Co-Founder & Owner of Charlotte FIT-a, -with a host of constituents in the field of dentistry, health, fitness, entertainment, and more!

 

About Infinity Smiles:

The transformative power of dental care is what Infinity Smiles wants to extend to their patients — the possibilities are endless! Through dentistry, their staff are able to help instill self-assurance, to prevent the strongest part of the body from illness, and eliminate any pain you're experiencing. Infinity Smiles is inspired by the diverse community and aim to use the art of dentistry as a catalyst for connectivity and growth in the Charlotte metro area. Infinity Smiles was founded by both Dr. Tatyania Moorehead and Dr. Briana Brazile, who are both graduates of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School of Dentistry.

 

Press Contact:

Courtney Haywood Agency Partners

Courtney Haywood

917-488-1343 (Office)

[email protected]  

www.courtneyhaywoodagency.com

