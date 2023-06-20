Infinity Smiles Host Grand Opening and Free Community Health Fair in Charlotte

The Infinity Smiles Grand Opening and Community Health Fair will educate, empower, and elevate the Charlotte metro community on health preventions and practitioners from a variety of health fields who have offices in Charlotte. In addition to commemorating the dentistry's grand opening, the event will also provide residents information on where to find Charlotte's top healthcare professionals. Infinity Smiles will have a Rollin' CLT mobile skating rink at the Grand Opening to add some fun and highlight how you can transform living a healthy lifestyle into an enjoyable recreational activity for the whole family.

The objective of the event, which also includes a community health fair, is to increase public awareness of healthy living choices available in the Charlotte area and to collect donations for Infinity Smiles' scholarship fund for graduating seniors planning to major in STEM.

With a variety of health influencers, practitioners, and local community members that are committed to discussing a variety of subjects, including fitness, vision, sleep apnea, dentistry, and much more.

In order to participate in this event, please register here: Infinity Smiles Grand Opening & Community Health Fair Free Registration