Infinity to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing IPI-549, a potentially first-in-class immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits phosphoinositide-3-kinase gamma (PI3K-gamma), today announced that management will be participating in the following two upcoming conferences this month:

Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference: Adelene Perkins, Infinity's Chief Executive Officer, will present at Wells Fargo Securities14th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1:50 p.m. ET at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Infinity's management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt New York, New York.

About Infinity

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-1 is an ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in approximately 225 patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 have recently initiated. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, combination study of IPI-549 combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer patients. MARIO-3 is the first IPI-549 combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. With the addition of MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 to the ongoing MARIO-1 study, Infinity will be evaluating IPI-549 in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com .

Contact:

Jayne Kauffman, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

P: 617-453-1198 or Jayne.Kauffman@infi.com

SOURCE Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.infi.com

