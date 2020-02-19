Infinity Transportation Logistics LLC Announces Name Change to "Infinity Intermodal"

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Transportation Logistics, LLC. (ITL) has recently changed its name and will be doing business as "Infinity Intermodal" to better reflect that the company's identity as an Asset-Based, Temp-Controlled, Full Truckload Intermodal Carrier.

Infinity Intermodal Double-stacked Intermodal Containers Infinity Intermodal Container on Chassis

Infinity Intermodal's recent name change follows the company increasing the size of its refrigerated intermodal container fleet in 2019 as well as adding staff and building out new space at Crown Center in Kansas City in 2019 to accommodate the growth in demand. Infinity Intermodal also added a new lane to/from Minnesota in 2019 and will be adding more lanes in 2020.

Additionally, Infinity Intermodal has updated/changed its logo and marketing materials effectively fortifying its new name and asset-based, temp-controlled, full truckload identity.

Infinity Intermodal currently offers Pacific Northwest shippers access to nearly two-thirds (2/3's) of US consumers, providing temperature-controlled, full truckload, door-to-door domestic intermodal service to/from WA and OR to/from the following various Midwest and East Coast destinations or locations: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Infinity Intermodal's expedited door-to-door, full truckload, temperature-controlled intermodal service departing from/returning to intermodal ramps in Spokane, WA, Portland, OR & Seattle, WA six days per week provides Pacific Northwest shippers and growers with dense service coverage and consistent assess to major US consumption markets.

Infinity Intermodal's door-to-door transit times (from/to Washington State and Oregon) are 4 to 5 days to/from Midwest markets and 7 days to/from various East Coast markets, making Infinity Intermodal nearly as fast as long-haul truck while also having a relatively lower carbon footprint.

As mentioned above, Infinity Intermodal is asset-based and utilizes its state-of-the-art domestic 53-ft refrigerated containers to move full truckload volumes of frozen foods and fresh produce and other temp-controlled/perishable products eastbound from Washington State and Oregon to the Midwest, and the East Coast, while for westbound return service to WA and OR, Infinity Intermodal hauls full truckloads of various frozen, refrigerated and temperature-controlled products, and also dry products.

To promote the new name and expanded additional fleet of new 53 ft. temp-controlled intermodal containers, Infinity Intermodal representatives will be attending the following upcoming conferences:

For more information, please contact Paul Goss of Infinity Intermodal at 541-701-9013 or 234522@email4pr.com.

