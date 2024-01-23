Infinium and Amogy Team Up to Spearhead Green Ammonia and eFuels Solutions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading eFuels provider Infinium and Amogy Inc. ("Amogy"), a pioneer of carbon-free, energy-dense power solutions, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to integrate their technologies and develop commercial applications across the eFuels and green ammonia value chain. Infinium and Amogy are also exploring collaborations with both Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group and SK Innovation for deployment of the integrated solution.

To accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industry sectors, the companies will jointly study and identify the most suitable applications to deploy their eFuels and green ammonia solutions. A key focus of this collaboration is the potential integration of Amogy's ammonia-cracking technology to provide low-cost, accessible green hydrogen feedstock as an input to produce Infinium's eFuels.

Infinium eFuels, also known as electrofuels or Power-to-X, are made from green hydrogen and waste carbon dioxide (CO2) in a proprietary process. Amogy's ammonia-cracking technology leverages its state-of-the-art catalyst materials to crack ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures with high durability, reducing heating and maintenance requirements.

Upon identifying promising applications, Infinium and Amogy will initiate strategic pilot programs, showcasing tangible and scalable implementations of their clean technology solutions. The partnership also entails the evaluation of additional opportunities for collaboration within the eFuels and ammonia spaces, with a focus on the development of commercial use cases.

"Ingenuity and collaboration are critical to creating decarbonization solutions today. Our partnership with Amogy will go a long way toward helping advance our ability to rapidly scale the production of ultra-low carbon Infinium eFuels, including eSAF, eDiesel and eNaphtha," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium.

"We are thrilled to forge this alliance with Infinium. By uniting our expertise and resources, we aim to unlock innovative opportunities that will pave the way for sustainable solutions," says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating technologies that can contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in the heavy industry sectors."

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested in both Infinium and Amogy and is exploring potential collaboration for new solutions and applications in energy sector project development.

"Decarbonizing heavy industries requires numerous approaches that can concurrently and collaboratively help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions," said Ricky Sakai, Senior Vice President of New Business Development at MHI of America. "We are excited to see how Amogy's emission-free, energy-dense ammonia solution and Infinium's proprietary eFuels production process might be aligned to overcome challenges and accelerate the global availability of commercial decarbonization solutions."

SK Trading International (SKTI) invests in solutions that contribute to addressing climate change and environmental pollution and is an investor in Infinium while its parent company SK Innovation has invested in Amogy.

"Our global goals to slow the warming of the planet require significant efforts so they can quickly scale, find synergies, and explore new pathways," said Hyunchol Park, Managing Director and Head of Global Trading at SKTI. "Infinium and Amogy are leaders in their progress and proven solutions, and I believe their partnership will result in the identification of breakthrough opportunities to expand and grow access to cleaner fuels."

About Infinium
Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels are a new class of synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources needed to produce food. Infinium electrofuels can be dropped into existing trucks, planes and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium electrofuels are a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon and other leading cleantech investors have chosen Infinium at www.infiniumco.com.

About Amogy
Founded in 2020, Amogy is on a mission to unlock the potential of ammonia as a clean energy source, accelerating the global journey to Net Zero and sustaining future generations. With a presence in Brooklyn, Houston, Norway, and Singapore, Amogy is developing fully integrated ammonia-to-power systems to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation.

To date, Amogy's technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck. Currently, the Amogy team is retrofitting a tugboat, poised to become the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. Amogy is also renovating a $40 million manufacturing facility in Houston, which will launch its commercialization efforts. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more, please visit amogy.co, and follow @amogyinc on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube.

