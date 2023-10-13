Infinium Global Research Predicts Remarkable Growth in Automated Dispensing Systems Market: Anticipates USD 9.42 Billion Value by 2030 with a Noteworthy CAGR of 7.16%

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading market research firm, has recently unveiled an in-depth report on the Automated Dispensing Systems Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments at both global and regional levels. The report reveals the impacts of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the automated dispensing systems market over the short and long term.

The automated dispensing systems market is witnessing growth driven by a range of key features offered by these systems, including user-friendliness, enhanced security, safe medication distribution, time efficiency, and computer-controlled storage. These attributes contribute to the market's expansion. The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing an increasing demand for automated and user-friendly management systems, further strengthening the market. Hospitals and healthcare organizations prioritize the adoption of effective management systems to enhance patient health and safety, fostering the widespread adoption of automated systems in healthcare facilities. Emerging markets are also showing rapid demand growth for these systems. Nevertheless, the high initial capital investments represent a potential barrier to market growth. However, ongoing technological advancements aimed at achieving higher efficiency, reducing medical inventory, and improving cash flow are expected to create diverse growth opportunities within the automated dispensing systems market.

Key Findings:

Impressive Growth Projection: In 2022, the global automated dispensing systems market was valued at USD 4.98 billion . The report predicts that it will rise to USD 9.42 billion by 2030, driven by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.16% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the automated dispensing systems market throughout the forecast period. The region's robust adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical industries collectively drive market growth. The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the fastest-growing market segment in the automated dispensing sector, driven by substantial investments in pharmaceutical industries and a growing elderly population.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the automated dispensing systems market throughout the forecast period. The region's robust adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical industries collectively drive market growth. The region stands out as the fastest-growing market segment in the automated dispensing sector, driven by substantial investments in pharmaceutical industries and a growing elderly population. Segments' Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the automated dispensing systems market by product type, deployment, and end user. Sub-markets include centralized automated dispensing systems, decentralized automated dispensing systems, deployment methods including cloud-based, web-based, and on-premise, and end users including hospitals, pharmacies, and others.

The report includes profiles of companies in the market, such as Nordson Corporation, Omnicell, ScriptPro LLC, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Oracle Cerner, Capsa Healthcare, BD, Swisslog Holding AG, IVEK Corporation, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of automated dispensing systems.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research:

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and the environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

