Infinium Global Research Reveals Explosive Growth in 3D Printing Medical Device Market: Predicts USD 9.42 Billion Value by 2030 with a Remarkable CAGR of 15.82%

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading market research firm, has released an extensive report on the 3D Printing Medical Device Market, offering an in-depth analysis of market segments and sub-segments at both global and regional levels. The report uncovers the impacts of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the 3D printing medical device market over the short and long term.

The 3D printing medical device market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by a multitude of factors, including advancements in 3D printing technology and the ease of creating customized medical products. This growth is evident in the production of 3D-printed prosthetics, implants, dental restorations, surgical instruments, and tissues. Over 20 types of implants, including cranial, hip, knee, and spinal implants, have been FDA-approved, and manufactured using various 3D printing technologies. Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global 3D printing medical device market, such as advances in 3D printing technology, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing aging population. FDA guidelines streamline the approval process for 3D-printed medical devices, making it easier for manufacturers to enter the market. On the positive side, recent advancements in 3D printing have reduced equipment costs while offering improved technology and a wider range of engineering materials. Furthermore, the increasing demand for organ transplants presents significant growth opportunities for key players in the global 3D printing medical device market.

Key Findings:

Remarkable Growth Projection: In 2022, the global 3D printing medical device market was valued at USD 2.49 billion . The report predicts it will soar to USD 9.42 billion by 2030, driven by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.82% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Drivers of Market Growth: The market's growth is powered by technological advancements in 3D printing and the ability to create customized medical products. This is particular evidence in the production of 3D-printed prosthetics, implants, dental restorations, surgical instruments, and tissues. FDA guidelines streamline the approval process for 3D-printed medical devices, easing market entry for manufacturers. On the positive side, recent advancements in 3D printing have reduced equipment costs while offering improved technology and a wider range of engineering materials. Furthermore, the increasing demand for organ transplants presents significant growth opportunities in the market.

Dominant Region: According to the report the North America is poised to dominate the 3D printing medical device market, thanks to its robust technological infrastructure and strong emphasis on research and development. The presence of leading industry players and government-funded R&D initiatives creates significant growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth due to expanding populations and research and development efforts. Europe, a mature market for 3D printing medical devices, is also predicted to see rapid growth in the future, backed by expertise in 3D printing, quality control, and regulatory compliance.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the 3D printing medical device market by technology, application, and end user. Sub-markets include electron beam melting, selective laser melting, photopolymerization, direct metal laser sintering, laminated object manufacturing, and laser beam melting for technology. Application sub-markets include surgical guides, medical implants, surgical instruments, and bioengineering. End-user sub-markets encompass medical and surgical centers, pharma and biotech companies, and academic institutions.

Key Players: The report includes profiles of companies in the market, such as 3D Systems, Inc., ENVISIONTEC US LLC, Arcam AB (acquired by General Electric), Stratasys, CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K., Organovo Holdings Inc., EOS GmbH, FABRX LTD., Materialise, and Concept Laser GmbH (acquired by General Electric).

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of 3D printing medical device.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

