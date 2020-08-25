Infiniux Announces Gaby Saliby as New CEO to Unlock Future Growth

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiniux announced that Gaby J. Saliby has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Infiniux group, effective immediately. Saliby previously held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer.

Of his transition, co-founder and chairman Nabil Taleb said, "During this time of industry transformation, the advent of 5G, and new capabilities in wireless technology, Saliby is the right leader to drive innovation in the deployment of the digital infrastructure and unlock the potential of a better-connected future."

Saliby joined Nexius in 2014 and helped lead the expansion of the Infiniux group of companies. Under his leadership, Infiniux has focused on digitizing processes, platforms, and upskilling people, thereby disrupting the current services delivery model. "We recognize that technology can empower people to cultivate change and improve quality of life. Our mission at Infiniux is to drive a high-performance culture that puts technology at its heart while remaining true to our values and purpose. Telecom is our core, but it doesn't define or restrict us. It gives us a unique perspective to drive the smart economy. We've entered a new world where technology has unleashed limitless potential, and dramatic change is obtainable," said Saliby.

Nexius was founded in 2001 and has since evolved into a family of companies known as the Infiniux group — a collective focused on empowering humans with technology and data-driven decision making. The Infiniux group consists of Nexius, Velex, Velex SI, AccuV, Allios, and MyndCo.

