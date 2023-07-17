InfiniVAN Selects Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions for High Bandwidth Backbone Across the Philippines

High capacity solution delivers increased bandwidth and cost efficiencies

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced that it has been selected by InfiniVAN, the Philippines' leading provider of business internet, to help modernize its nationwide backbone.

"Businesses turn to us for high availability, fully redundant, high-capacity connectivity that is on par with the highest global standards," said Mr. Koji Miyashita, Chairman, InfiniVAN. "Working with Ribbon enabled us to achieve the dual goal of upgrading our network to the newest standards of security, availability and capacity while also gaining a lower Total Cost of Ownership."

InfiniVAN is leveraging Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, part of the company's comprehensive IP Wave portfolio. Architected to help providers build and operate multi-layer data and optical networks, IP Wave solutions seamlessly fuse optimized hardware and automation software within an open architecture, and deliver the agility needed to rapidly create and implement innovative new services.

"InfiniVAN is a key leader in advancing the communications infrastructure throughout the Philippines. This high performance nationwide backbone will significantly improve connectivity and digitization in the region, and enable InfiniVAN to offer its customers access to the latest connectivity services," said Mickey Wilf, Managing Director APAC and Africa, Ribbon. "We're thrilled to continue building on our years-long partnership."

