Infinix Brings Tournament-Grade Performance to the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship with GT 30 Pro as the Official Gaming Device

Infinix reinforces its commitment to mobile esports worldwide as the GT 30 Pro powers the 2025 PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP in Bangkok.

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced its continued cooperation with PUBG MOBILE for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, with the Infinix GT 30 Pro selected as the exclusive official gaming device for this year's tournament. The announcement follows the recent launch of the inaugural 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup in Kenya and underscores Infinix's growing role in supporting competitive mobile gaming across emerging markets and on the global stage.

2025 PMGC Set to Unite 40 Elite Teams in Bangkok

Infinix Sponsored Team at 2025 PMGC 2025 PMGC Official Gaming Phone GT 30 Pro

The 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 24 to December 14. The tournament features four stages: The Gauntlet, Group Stage, Last Chance, and Grand Finals. A total of 40 top teams from 12 regions, including one invited host team from Thailand, will compete for the world title.

As the official device sponsor, Infinix will support tournament operations with the GT 30 Pro and will be featured across event and broadcast integrations throughout the competition. Infinix will also present the tournament's FMVP Award, recognising the standout player of 2025 PMGC.

GT 30 Pro Delivers Reliable Tournament-Level Performance for 2025 PMGC

As the official gaming device of the 2025 PMGC, the Infinix GT 30 Pro has been optimised to support the demands of high-intensity competitive gameplay. The device maintains stable high-frame-rate performance, rapid touch response, and dependable thermal management during extended match sessions. Its responsive controls, high-refresh display, and system-level enhancements for PUBG MOBILE ensure that professional players can compete with accuracy and consistency throughout the tournament.

The Infinix Product Director said: "Infinix believes that competitive mobile gaming should be both high-performance and accessible. Our involvement in the 2025 PMGC, following initiatives such as the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup, 2025 PMSL CSA, MENA, AM, and EU, allows us to support global competition with the GT 30 Pro while enabling more players to experience the excitement of professional mobile esports."

From 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup to 2025 PMGC: Strengthening Esports Pathways

Earlier this year, Infinix and PUBG MOBILE launched the first official tournament on the African continent, the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup in Kenya. The GT 30 Pro served as the official device, and the champion team secured direct qualification for the 2025 PMGC. This marked a meaningful step forward in supporting the growth of esports in emerging regions.

As the journey to PMGC continues, Infinix is rolling out global fan-engagement initiatives that bring communities closer to the world's biggest mobile esports stage. These include creator-led content collaborations, regional community activities, and interactive digital campaigns that highlight the passion and energy of mobile esports.

In selected regions, Infinix will also introduce PMGC-themed product experiences and limited-time fan rewards to build additional excitement around the competition.

Main Infinix PMGC Activities

Four featured content creators will take part in the PUBG MOBILE Superstars Unite programme as Infinix Team.

A total of 16 fan ambassadors from around the world will participate, representing Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Infinix will support three teams from emerging markets: ARCRED, Influence Rage and True Rippers.

Key Tournament Information

Dates: November 24 to December 14, 2025

Grand Finals: December 12 to 14

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

League Stage Venue: Imperial World Samrong

Grand Finals Venue: Siam Paragon Hall

Official Gaming Device: Infinix GT 30 Pro

Livestream Platforms: Twitch, YouTube Gaming, PUBG MOBILE Official Channels

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ .

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

