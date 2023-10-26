Infinix Launches ZERO 30 (4G), Makes 2K Front Camera Vlogging Accessible to All

Infinix ZERO 30 (4G) reinvigorates mid-tier vlogging smartphone segment with 50MP 2K front vlog camera, 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display, and 108MP Ultra-Clear rear camera

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced the launch of the new Infinix ZERO 30 (4G), a mid-tier smartphone that brings outstanding front-camera video and photography features, and a stunningly classy design to young people on a budget. Packing a 50-megapixel front camera with 2K video recording capabilities, and a beautifully 3D curved AMOLED 120Hz display, 108MP rear camera, the all new Infinix ZERO 30 (4G) satisfies the desire among young people to move beyond selfie photography, to produce more self-expressive, high-quality, cinematic vlogs. Other high-end features include a high-performance octa-core processor, and 16GB of Extended Memory.

Vlogging Redefined: Infinix ZERO 30 (4G) Affordably Elegant and Stylish

"We created Infinix ZERO 30 to empower young people worldwide to 'Capture your own story' with high-quality video blogs," said Leo Chang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix. "ZERO 30 builds on the success of ZERO 30 5G, bringing 2K front camera video to more users, eliminating the technical obstacles that often hinder high-quality video production, and the means for ordinary users to share their stories."

2K Front Camera Vlogging Made Easier for All

Infinix ZERO 30 redefines expectations, giving young people a front-facing 50MP camera capable of shooting 2K resolution video. Shooting content in 2K means that videos look more vivid and detailed compared to standard HD video. To further enhance the video experience, ZERO 30 boasts a fast and responsive Phase Detect Autofocus (PDAF) that ensures all video productions are crisp and clear in all situations, plus a Dual Micro-slit Flash that allows users to film the moment in all light conditions, night, or day.

To give users more control over their creative passion, young vloggers can also take advantage of several unique video shooting modes that make video recording more fun than ever. Young maestros can engage Movie Filter mode to create 2.35:1 ratio video content with a more authentic cinematic look. Dual View mode lets users simultaneously capture the action from both front and rear cameras, while Sky Remap offers the ability to alter and adjust the weather.

In terms of rear camera photography, Infinix ZERO 30 packs a 108MP rear camera that delivers stunningly vibrant photos in low light due to its 1/1.67" sensor. PDAF technology offers faster, more accurate image focus than conventional solutions, while Adaptive Pixel 9 in 1 technology adds more detail to photographs and captures colors that 'pop', fulfilling users' needs in different lighting conditions.

Enhanced Visuals with a 3D Curved AMOLED Display

Infinix ZERO 30 has been meticulously designed to exude style from every angle. A narrow frame measuring a mere 2.8mm frame fits comfortably in your hand to provide an immersive and seamless visual experience. ZERO 30 features a stunning curved display that boasts a 60° Golden Curve that gives users a reassuringly solid in-hand feel. Equipped with drop-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass, Infinix ZERO 30 is constructed with exceptional durability and built to perform in all life scenarios.

Infinix ZERO 30 features a flagship-grade 6.78-inch FHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, accurate DCI-P3 rated 10-bit-color, 10000000:1 high contrast ratio, 1920PWM Dimming, and 950 nits peak brightness. Infinix ZERO 30 also includes an eye-care mode with TÜV Rheinland Certification to protect users' eyes during extended screen time.

In terms of security, Infinix ZERO 30 integrates Safe & Fast technology, with fast 322ms fingerprint unlocking so users can enjoy absolute security with confidence and convenience. This is further bolstered by an anti-counterfeit detection algorithm, and Google BCR 13 security certification.

Unleash Creativity with Superior Performance

Infinix ZERO 30 is powered by an octa-core Helio G99 processor from MediaTek. The 6nm process allows the chip to have more transistors providing ultra-efficient performance and maintaining lower power consumption. Users can look forward to effortless multi-tasking, smooth UI navigation and substantial performance in processor-intensive tasks such as video and photo editing. Infinix ZERO 30 packs a large, long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W Super Charging so that users can achieve 75% energy in 30 minutes[1] only, significantly reducing charging anxiety.

In terms of storage and system memory, Infinix ZERO 30 delivers an experience that compliments the needs of HD video blogging, providing a large 16GB of Extended memory and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Having a larger memory footprint is essential for handling the demands of 2K video recording, while a large storage ROM allows users to record hours of extended 2K video content without concern.

Additional Features

Infinix ZERO 30 arrives with XOS 13, a customized version of Android 13 that includes a range of the latest features, including an updated Folax voice assistant that integrates ChatGPT. Ask Folax to help make calls, take photos, play music, set alarms, or even make travel plans. Users can also create their own unique wallpapers using the latest AI Wallpaper Generator app, while Smart Search allows users to quickly locate a desired image from among many pictures, even suggesting similar images online.

Infinix ZERO 30 features a dual speaker audio system with Hi-Res and DTS support that adds immersive sensory detail and clarity, as well as JBL-tuned sound[2] to provide optimum performance every time. Integrated multi-functional NFC connectivity makes it easier to live a cashless existence with easy and instant purchases in stores, cafes and restaurants and public transport. IP54 certification ensures water and dust resistance in all weather conditions, while vacuum chamber liquid cooling prevents unwanted heat build-up of up to 7°C[3] during intensive HD video recording sessions.

Infinix ZERO 30 (4G): Pricing and Availability

Infinix ZERO 30 (4G) will be priced at around $269 USD, and available in Sunset Gold, Misty Green, and Pearly White color options. Pricing and availability will vary based on region.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1][3] All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors. [2] Requires over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257127/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258157/X6731B_ZERO30_4G_Still_1.jpg

SOURCE Infinix Mobility