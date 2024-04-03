Infinix Named No. 6 in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, Asia-Pacific Sector

"We are delighted to be acknowledged by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the Asia-Pacific region. This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to providing our customers with state-of-the-art mobile technology. In 2024, we introduced the flagship gaming concept, empowering professional gamers to realize their dreams in the esports scene. Just last month, we also launched the Infinix NOTE 40 Series, aiming to deliver the best smartphone experience and be a leader in fast charging technology. All of these achievements are a result of listening to consumer feedback and striving to meet their demands," said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies is a highly regarded franchise and one of the most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. The editors and writers at Fast Company identified the companies driving progress worldwide and across various industries, assessing thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a comprehensive guide to today's innovation landscape, encompassing early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Despite the global slowdown in the growth of startups and large technology companies last year, these ten companies not only provided solutions for regional challenges in the Asia-Pacific region but also expanded their presence across borders," stated Fast Company.

Hot off the press

Infinix's innovative approach has secured its sixth position in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, Asia-Pacific Sector. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its groundbreaking 260W fast-charging technologies, which have set new standards for charging speeds. Furthermore, Infinix's integration of AI-powered noise reduction technologies and the Folax virtual assistant enhances user interactions and convenience.

The recent launch of Infinix's NOTE 40 Series has significantly contributed to its recognition for innovation. The NOTE 40 Series showcases the latest advancements in charging technology, including the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 powered by the revolutionary Cheetah X1 chip. This technology enables fast and efficient charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.

Investing in the future

Infinix's innovative spirit extends to its marketing strategies, with a focus on supporting STEM programs and coding camps. Collaborations with UNESCO and Google highlight the company's commitment to driving positive change. With a track record of delivering cutting-edge products and a dedication to innovation, Infinix continues to lead the way in the globe, including the Asia-Pacific tech industry.

In addition to its product innovations, Infinix is making strides in corporate social responsibility (CSR) through its UNESCO CogLabs program. This initiative aims to empower young minds through technology by providing access to educational resources and opportunities. By supporting initiatives like UNESCO CogLabs, Infinix demonstrates its commitment to driving positive change in the communities it serves.

For more information about Infinix and its innovative products and initiatives, visit www.infinixmobility.com

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix