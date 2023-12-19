Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone Shipments

News provided by

Infinix Mobility

19 Dec, 2023, 21:45 ET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a leading brand in smart technology, proudly announces its remarkable growth in Q3 2023. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix has now claimed a spot among the top 10 global smartphone brands by shipments. The report indicates that Infinix achieved the largest year-on-year increase in units among global smartphone brands, with an achievement of 4.2 million units. This translates to a growth of 74.8% when comparing Q3 to the same quarter of last year. This impressive growth underscores Infinix's commitment to democratizing cutting-edge technology for a wider audience.

Continue Reading

"We prioritize the needs of today's youth by tailoring our smart devices to their preferences. Fusing state-of-the-art technology with a touch of style, we consistently deliver products that capture consumer hearts. Our latest offerings, including the GT 10 Pro and ZERO 30 series, have received widespread acclaim for their affordability and reliable gaming and vlogging capabilities. Furthermore, our innovative brand strategy and collaborative partnerships contribute to maintaining a youthful and appealing brand image. Our impressive growth in Q3 2023 underscores our dedication to innovation, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction." - Benjamin Jiang, CEO of Infinix.

Prioritizing Gen Z

With an acute understanding of the desires of young consumers, Infinix has made its mark in over 70 global markets. The brand's recognition stems from groundbreaking technologies, exemplified by the pioneering Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) front camera in the ZERO 30 5G and the GT 10 Pro, celebrated for its cyberpunk style and top-tier gaming performance.

Infinix's strategic partnerships and brand awareness initiatives have propelled it into the top 10 global smartphone brands. During the Venice International Film Festival, Infinix joined forces with the Italian Pavilion for the "New Image, New Lifestyle | Cinema in the New Media, Capture Your Own Story" session, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking. This emphasized the significance of storytelling through smartphone video and the art of video blogging. Highlighting its commitment to an outstanding gaming experience, Infinix designated the GT 10 Pro as the dedicated device for the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Collaborations with Mobile Legends, FreeFire, Sound by JBL, and others have further expanded the brand's presence, resonating with a diverse and extensive audience.

Emerging Market Success

Infinix is excelling in emerging markets like Nigeria, Indonesia, and the Philippines and is committed to global expansion. Acknowledging the significance of venturing into developed markets as a long-term goal, the company prioritizes establishing a robust e-commerce foundation. This approach ensures a direct and cost-effective means of reaching consumers.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix Mobility

Also from this source

Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

Infinix, a leader in innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two cutting-edge technologies that will...
Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

Infinix, a leader in innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two cutting-edge technologies that will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.