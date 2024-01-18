Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Securing Top Honors with Numerous Awards for Groundbreaking Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, made a resounding impact at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, one of the world's largest and most influential technology consumer events. The brand's exceptional achievements were acknowledged with seven awards from prominent associations and media outlets, firmly establishing Infinix as a forward-thinking and innovative leader in the mobile industry.

Benjamin Jiang, CEO of Infinix, expressed his delight at the recognition received by Infinix at CES 2024, stating, " Innovation lies at the core of the Infinix brand. Our dedicated team of experts remains unwavering in their commitment to surpassing limitations through profound insights, collaborations with top technology institutions, and the development of exciting new technologies. These esteemed awards and accolades serve as a resounding affirmation of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products that deeply resonate with our discerning and tech-savvy audience."

Cutting-Edge Innovations Garner Top Association and Publication Awards at CES 2024

Under the theme "Where Tomorrow Electrifies Today," Infinix captivated CES attendees with its groundbreaking innovations, including the highly acclaimed Infinix E-Color Shift, Infinix AirCharge over-the-air charging, and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies. These pioneering advancements propelled Infinix to the forefront of the CES 2024 media exhibition, garnering accolades and making it a sought-after destination for renowned international organizations and media outlets.

In recognition of its outstanding contributions to technological innovation, Infinix received over seven prestigious awards at CES 2024. Notably, Infinix secured the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands' Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand Award, jointly presented by Asia Data Group, European Digital Group, TWICE, and supported by the International Data Corporation (IDC). This award underscores Infinix's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and meeting the evolving needs of today's dynamic youth.

The esteemed Gadgety Awards, known for recognizing technological excellence at international exhibitions, lauded Infinix's E-Color Shift technology as one of the standout technologies showcased at CES. Furthermore, Infinix was personally recognized by ShowStoppers, the organizer of the renowned media event, for the exceptional innovation and booth popularity demonstrated by its E-Color Shift technology.

Other notable media awards include Phandroid hailing Infinix's E-Color Shift technology as the highlight among smartphone brands at CES 2024, and GEEKSPIN ranking it second on their "Best of CES 2024" list, solidifying its position as one of the most exciting and buzz-worthy innovations at the event. Inverse acknowledged Infinix's AirCharge technology as one of the best technological advancements at CES 2024, predicting it to become a mainstream trend in the future.

Among Infinix's product lineup, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G and Infinix GT 10 Pro garnered significant recognition. These devices were nominated for the CES Picks Awards and were honored with the "Best of 2023" award by the Gadgety Awards. Additionally, the ZERO 30 5G was acclaimed as the "A Vlogging Superstar at CES 2024" by the leading tech media outlet Tom's Guide, and it was selected as the "Best Vlogging Smartphone at CES 2024" by the internationally renowned photography-focused media outlet, Digital Camera World.

With its remarkable achievements at CES 2024, Infinix solidified its position as an innovative and forward-thinking brand in the mobile industry. The recognition received for its E-Color Shift and AirCharge technologies further demonstrates Infinix's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want. For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com.

