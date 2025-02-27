Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept

The First-of-Its-Kind Mini Tri-Fold That Transforms From a Smartphone to a Hands-Free Display and a Compact Camera

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is redefining the future of foldables with its latest innovation. The ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device seamlessly transforms between a smartphone, a hands-free fitness and entertainment companion, and a compact camera, unlocking new possibilities for mobility, creativity, and functionality. Designed with a triple-folding mechanism and dual hinges that folds and unfolds vertically into itself, this concept brings a fresh perspective on how smart devices integrate into modern lifestyles.

Infinix's ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Foldable Device For Hiking For Mountain Biking

Multiforms for Multiscenarios

This is not just another foldable; it is a bold reimagination of how technology enhances everyday life, evolving seamlessly between different forms. Whether mounted on gym equipments for workout tracking, clipped onto a backpack for action shots, or unfolded into a sleek, pocket-friendly smartphone, the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold delivers unmatched versatility.

Beyond Traditional Foldables

Unlike conventional foldables that simply expand into a larger screen, this next-generation device shifts effortlessly between multiple modes. It stands upright for hands-free calls, entertainment, and quick access on the go. With its innovative strap accessory, it can be securely attached to gym equipments, bicycle handlebars, or even a car dashboard, allowing users to track workouts, follow guided exercise routines, or navigate routes—all while keeping their hands free. When mounted on a bag strap or placed on a surface, it transforms into a compact camera, capturing dynamic moments from the perfect angle.

Outward Folding & Cameras

The outward-folding design unlocks even more possibilities. It creates an intuitive, dual-screen experience that makes real-time multilingual conversations effortless, allowing both users to view translated content side by side. This same design also turns the device into a high-performance camera system, using the main camera to capture stunning photos and videos while doubling as a premium selfie tool with an immersive screen for perfect framing.

Compact, Stylish and Ready for Daily Use

Folded into its most compact form, the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold becomes a stylish, everyday smartphone with a comfortable grip and sleek finish. It is lightweight, intuitive, and built for single-handed use—blurring the lines between a smartphone and an all-in-one tech companion.

As the demand for foldable technology evolves, young consumers are seeking more than just larger screens; they want devices that seamlessly integrate into their lifestyles, replacing multiple gadgets with a single, adaptable solution. Infinix continues to challenge expectations by combining cutting-edge engineering with stylish, user-centric design. The ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold offers a visionary glimpse into the future—where innovation, practicality, and aesthetics come together in one groundbreaking device.

This is more than a glimpse into what is next. It is a testament to Infinix's commitment to redefining the mobile experience and empowering users to explore new possibilities with every fold.

About Infinix:

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

