INFINOX launches flagship all-in-one trading platform IX One

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading platform INFINOX has launched its all-in-one multi-asset trading platform IX One. The user-friendly and fully-customisable platform is packed with essential tools and analysis for traders of any experience.

IX One unifies and simplifies the trading experience so that users have a single go-to destination for all trading needs.

Key features include:

- Integrated client area for faster deposits and withdrawals

- Multiple charting options - more than 120 technical indicators

- Live and pre-market video insights from multi-lingual analysts

- Self-analyze your trading history and performance

- Customer support in 15+ languages

- Access to EA trading, one-click and in-chart trading.

The fully customizable platform comes with over 40 widgets that traders can use to create a personal dashboard, including:

Economic calendar

Pip calculator

Currency heat map

Market sentiment

Future events scanner

These features are available on both mobile and web platforms, where users can trade FX, indices, crypto, oil and more. The single-step login ensures that traders get speedy access to the platform.

Other popular INFINOX products such as IX Social copy trading are also integrated into IX One.

Adam Saward, Executive Manager and driving force behind IX One, said, "Clients are always looking for more from their broker, and we're extremely proud of INFINOX's ability to recognize this demand and meet it from both a technology and a service point of view.

"With IX One, we've achieved an end-to-end destination for the complete trading experience. The platform packs in trading execution with cutting-edge tools and functionalities, so that traders never have to leave the platform - everything they need is on IX One," Saward added. "We're confident that with the combination of IX One and two of our award winning offerings - trade execution & customer service - we'll provide clients with a compelling experience. It's an exciting step for INFINOX, and we're looking forward to building on this progress next year."





About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global, online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 12 years it has put world-class trading power into investors' hands. It enables thousands of clients across the world to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and now crypto.

INFINOX is built on integrity and trust, and offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

