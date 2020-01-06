Infinx CDSM Solution Receives Final CMS Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare announced today its proprietary clinical decision support tool (CDSM) received final certification from the Center for Medicare Services (CMS) for the Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program. The Infinx CDSM Solution is a cloud-based solution that provides ordering physicians and imaging providers with an integrated platform to support compliance with the new CMS Medicare regulations when ordering advanced imaging tests.

The intuitive, electronic Infinx CDSM Solution is designed to enhance the clinical decision support experience greatly, and is the only software solution focused on a workflow that supports both referring physicians and imaging centers to seamlessly collaborate on generating CDSM compliance certificates required for Medicare reimbursement. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, reimbursement will only be made to providers who submit proof of this consultation with a Medicare reimbursement claim.

The new regulations are part of the "Protecting Access to Medicare Act" (PAMA) passed by Congress in 2014. PAMA is designed to improve diagnostic accuracy and quality of care while reducing unnecessary testing for Medicare patients.

The Infinx CDSM Solution includes a comprehensive and up-to-date library of AUC for all eight priority clinical areas defined by CMS. A user-friendly web portal provides a simple and intuitive workflow for physicians to perform CDSM consults for any imaging provider. Additionally, the solution allows imaging providers to easily obtain a consult from a referring physician, even if the consult was submitted without a referral.

The Infinx CDSM Solution is available as a stand-alone solution or integrated with the Infinx Prior Authorization Software, a cloud-based solution, driven by artificial intelligence and automation, that is designed to preserve and increase revenue by streamlining the prior authorization workflow and improving the overall patient experience. Both the Infinx CDSM and Prior Authorization Software solutions are Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant.

Combining the Infinx CDSM Solution with the Prior Authorization Software will support the needs for CDSM for Medicare and prior authorization requirements for commercial payers with one single platform to increase workflow efficiencies and optimize revenue.

"We're pleased to offer an innovative solution for healthcare providers as they work to comply with these new regulations," said Jaideep Tandon, CEO and Co-Founder of Infinx Healthcare. "For referring providers, the ability to quickly and seamlessly receive prior authorization will be critical to success in managing patient outcomes. Our solution will help ensure providers are reimbursed by Medicare for the imaging services they perform. With Infinx CDSM and our Prior Authorization Software solutions, we can alleviate some of the administrative burdens associated with the new requirements, so providers can focus more time on what matters most - patient care."

About Infinx Healthcare

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable prior authorization and revenue cycle management (RCM) technology solutions for healthcare providers, hospitals, imaging centers, cardiology and orthopedic practices, and laboratories. Combining intelligent, cloud-based software driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with exception handling by certified prior authorization and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients preserve and capture more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from burdensome administrative details to improving patient care and experience. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

