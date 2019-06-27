Infinx Healthcare Names Three Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare today announced the appointment of three industry-leading executives to its new advisory board who will counsel the company as it continues to invest in developing payment lifecycle technology solutions that help tackle rising healthcare administrative costs and improve patient experience for healthcare providers.

Joining the Board of Advisors are Jeff Goldberg, Carrie Harris-Muller and Jill Schwieters.

Infinx Chairman and Co-Founder Jaideep Tandon said the advisory board members all have deep experience in the healthcare industry and domain expertise that will be highly valuable to Infinx.

"These executives will advise us as we continue to reduce friction in the healthcare payment lifecycle," Tandon said. "They will offer representation from the providers' and the payors' point of view, with an emphasis on technology that will help us fine-tune our market approach. We are excited to have them on board." Tandon said.

Goldberg is Chair of the Board of 21st Century Oncology (leading integrated cancer care), Chair of the Board of LifeCare (post-acute care health services), and Chair of the Board of Corizon Health (correctional health care services).

Previously, Goldberg served as Chair of the Board of Physiotherapy Associates, co-chair of the board of Surgical Specialties Corp., and President of IncuMed (a technology incubator for development-level companies). He has held several executive management positions in the healthcare industry, including with Advanced Bionics Corp., Los Angeles Orthopaedic, and the Doheny Eye Institute (affiliated with UCLA Healthcare).

Goldberg graduated from Harvard University with an AB in Philosophy and from UCLA School of Law with a JD. "I'm very excited to join Infinx and to be able to contribute as it continues to develop innovative technology to meet the demands of the healthcare industry," Goldberg said.

Harris-Muller is Senior Vice President, Chief Population Health Officer at OhioHealth. She previously held positions as Senior Vice President, Health Plans, Molina Healthcare; Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration, Tenet Healthcare; and as a Regional Executive, Chief Administrative Office with Kaiser Permanente.

Harris-Muller graduated from UNC Kenan Flagler Business School in the Executive MBS Program, from Central Michigan University with MS in Health Administration and Public Health, and from Madonna University with a BS.

"By helping healthcare companies collect more revenue from claims submitted to payors, Infinx is making healthcare more accessible and affordable and I am pleased to be associated with this effort," said Harris-Muller.

Schwieters is Founder and Managing Partner of JAS & Associates. Jill previously founded and served as President of Cielo Healthcare, the global leader in healthcare recruitment process outsourcing. Jill also serves as Vice Chair, Board of Directors of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership; Board Chair of Intelligere, and a member of the Executive Committee, YPO Healthcare Industry Network.

Schwieters graduated from Cardinal Stritch University with an MSM in Leadership and Business; and from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a BA in Industrial Psychology. She participated in the Harvard Business School YPO Presidents' Program.

"Infinx is leveraging technology to bring process efficiencies for healthcare providers, which I believe will make a difference in healthcare management and delivery," Schwieters said.

Tandon said he is looking forward to the contributions of Goldberg, Harris-Muller and Schwieters. "We think they can really help us validate our strategy as we go out in the marketplace with new artificial intelligence and automation technology capabilities for the healthcare RCM space without losing sight of the need to improve user experience while obtaining prior authorization approvals and collecting payments for care delivered," he said.

About Infinx Healthcare

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable prior authorization and revenue cycle management (RCM) technology solutions for healthcare providers, hospitals, imaging centers and laboratories. Combining intelligent, cloud-based software driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with exception handling by certified prior authorization and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients preserve and capture more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from burdensome administrative details to improving patient care and experience. For more information, visitwww.infinx.com.

Media Contact: Lora Pada, Infinx Healthcare, San Jose, California, lora.pada@infinx.com, 408-430-7469

Related Images

infinx-healthcare.jpg

Infinx Healthcare

Prior Authorization software for healthcare providers

Related Links

Prior Authorization Software

Denial Management Solution

SOURCE Infinx Healthcare