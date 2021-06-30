Infinx Partners With Strategic Radiology's Group Purchasing Program to Offer an AI-Driven Prior Authorization Solution to Members

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare and Strategic Radiology, a physician-owned consortium of privately held, quality-focused radiology groups, are pleased to announce that Infinx's Prior Authorization Software (IPA) solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation is available within the Strategic Radiology Group Purchasing Program (SR-GPP).

The SR-GPP offers members a wide variety of products and services that generate operational efficiencies and opportunities to reduce costs by leveraging the coalition's strength in numbers. Strategic Radiology welcomes Infinx as a preferred SR-GPP provider with a comprehensive prior authorization solution.

IPA provides a far-reaching solution to manage the volume of prior authorizations associated with advanced testing requiring preapproval from insurance payers. Using IPA, radiology groups can automatically determine which procedures will require prior authorization to save healthcare providers valuable time, resources, and money when scheduling.

"Our solution is the direct result of two primary factors: extensive operational experience with the national payers on prior authorization and cutting-edge machine learning," said David Byrd, Infinx's Vice President of Growth & Strategy.

"Prior authorization is a pain point for all providers," said Randal Roat, FRBMA, COO, Strategic Radiology. "We are happy to offer our members this hybrid solution that combines artificial intelligence and human intervention when necessary."

About Strategic Radiology

Representing more than 1,300 radiologists providing medical imaging services to more than 200 hospitals and 400 outpatient sites in 35 states, Strategic Radiology aims to provide a path to excellence and sustainability for the private radiology practice through sharing quality data benchmarks and best practices, offering economies of scale, providing subspecialty and after-hours support to members, and building a nationwide clinical business and quality infrastructure. Strategic Radiology is 100% physician-owned and committed to independence.

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable patient access and RCM solutions for healthcare providers, hospitals, imaging centers, physician groups, and laboratories. Combining intelligent, cloud-based software driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with exception handling by certified prior authorization and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients preserve and capture more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from burdensome administrative details to billable patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

