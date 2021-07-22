Infinx Prior Authorization Software Now Available in the Epic App Orchard

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinx Prior Authorization Software (IPA) is now available in the Epic App Orchard, a program for developers to integrate with Epic.

Infinx Healthcare

IPA is a cloud-based solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation, with exceptional handling by our experienced prior authorization and billing specialists, to provide you with a complete end-to-end prior authorization solution. IPA interfaces with Epic to streamline and accelerate your prior authorization approvals to help reduce overhead costs, denials, and write-offs for organizations seeking to see more patients, increase revenue, and improve the patient experience.

Key Features:

Directly interfaces with Epic via X12 278 to create prior authorization requests. Additionally, a SMART on FHIR workflow provides users with the ability to review requests and submit required clinical documentation.

Provides a combination of AI, payer, and clearinghouse automation to determine if authorization is required and initiates prior authorizations electronically with our extensive network of payers and clearinghouses.

Complex clinical reviews are handled by our team of certified specialists, providing you with complete prior authorization coverage.

Prior authorization status notifications and approvals are updated directly in Epic using X12 278R responses to ensure authorization information is available for claims processing.

Obtain full transparency into your entire prior authorization workflow using real-time analytics and status reporting to track every request.

Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx stated, "Healthcare is moving into automation and digitizing whenever and wherever possible—as it should. Our integration with Epic through the App Orchard represents an opportunity to deliver a complete prior authorization solution that brings strong value and an improved patient experience through robotic process automation and tech-enabled technology."

About Infinx Healthcare

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable payment lifecycle solutions for hospitals, imaging centers, specialty practices, and laboratories. Combining an intelligent, cloud-based platform driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with our trained and certified prior authorization, coding, and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients realize more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from administrative details to billable patient care.

For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

