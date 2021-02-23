Infiot Announces Compact Ruggedized Edges With Turnkey Integrated Solutions with Microsoft Azure IoT To Simplify and Accelerate Enterprise IoT Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot , a pioneer in delivering Intelligent Access for Remote-first users and devices, today announced deep platform integration with Microsoft Azure by integrating Azure IoT Edge with Infiot intelligent, thin, wireless ruggedized edges. Infiot delivers an end-to-end workflow streamlining last mile complexity by deploying Azure IoT Edge Runtime on Infiot thin, wireless intelligent edges on-demand, and in a turnkey fashion, with simple one-click operations, and automated connectivity to Azure IoT Hub via tight API integration.

The joint solution unlocks value from IoT sensor data by solving the challenges of provisioning and securing IoT Edge devices, deploying applications, and accelerating the transmission and collection of data headed to Azure IoT Hub and enables capabilities like analytics and machine learning.

Infiot Intelligent Access is ideal for all IoT deployments with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge compute, connecting IoT devices over LTE and 5G cellular networks, and addressing the challenges of most IoT projects around complexity and efficiency. Infiot thin, wireless ruggedized edges collect data from various assets and sensors running on a wide spectrum of protocols, govern data ownership, and send the right data to the right place by the right personnel - enabling deploying and managing hundreds of IoT Edges at scale.

Enterprises benefit from a cloud service that allows them to monitor and understand the status of their devices, connect Infiot thin, wireless edges quickly to Azure IoT Hub, and improve complete IoT deployment life cycle efficiency.

Highlights

Azure IoT Edge Runtime Deployed on Infiot Edges : Complete life-cycle of container management for Azure IoT Edge Runtime and service modules with policy based workflows.

: Complete life-cycle of container management for Azure IoT Edge Runtime and service modules with policy based workflows. Automated Azure IoT Hub Connection: With API integration, Azure IoT Edges automatically connect to the Azure IoT Hubs and IoT devices are auto provisioned in the IoT Hub via Device Provisioning Service.

With API integration, Azure IoT Edges automatically connect to the Azure IoT Hubs and IoT devices are auto provisioned in the IoT Hub via Device Provisioning Service. Zero Trust Security : Comprehensive security functionality safeguards IoT traffic from sensor devices to Azure IoT Cloud.

: Comprehensive security functionality safeguards IoT traffic from sensor devices to Azure IoT Cloud. Infiot Private Access: Access IoT devices, securely from anywhere with remote maintenance and troubleshooting with Infiot Private Access.

Access IoT devices, securely from anywhere with remote maintenance and troubleshooting with Infiot Private Access. Ruggedized Form Factor: Connect Azure IoT Edge runtime deployed on Infiot ruggedized edges to Azure IoT cloud over wired or wireless (LTE/5G) WAN with complete link visibility and insights.

Connect Azure IoT Edge runtime deployed on Infiot ruggedized edges to Azure IoT cloud over wired or wireless (LTE/5G) WAN with complete link visibility and insights. Infiot Store and Forward: Upon blackout conditions Infiot Extensible Edge locally stores telemetry data bound for Azure IoT Hub. Once connectivity is restored, locally stored messages are delivered to IoT Hub.

Parag Thakore, CEO and Founder, Infiot

"Infiot is committed to helping IT and OT teams deliver secure and reliable connectivity solutions that help accelerate IoT time-to-value for their business. Our integration with Microsoft Azure IoT is critical in helping customers adopt and scale their IoT initiatives. Infiot ruggedized intelligent edge with zero trust security, connectivity, and edge compute offers turnkey solutions enabling Azure IoT Edge Runtime deployment with automated connectivity and one-click operations delivered via deep API integrations. This integration is essential to realizing the true potential of IoT and will provide a pathway to 5G going forward."

Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp.

"Our mission in Microsoft Azure IoT is to simplify IoT for mainstream adoption—we deliver capabilities and services that remove obstacles and accelerate IoT solutions. Helping organizations build solutions that are built on a foundation of security while reducing complexity and time-to-value is at the core of everything we do. We're excited about our collaboration with Infiot, empowering businesses to deliver secure and reliable IoT solutions faster''

About Infiot:

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

SOURCE Infiot

Related Links

www.infiot.com

