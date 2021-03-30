Infiot Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot, a pioneer in delivering secure and performant connectivity for remote-first users and devices, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Infiot a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs. Infiot's true multi-tenant cloud delivered architecture, zero touch deployment, cloud-based visibility and management will dramatically simplify partners' paths to growing their businesses and provide the support they need to seize the rising opportunity of the borderless WAN Edge and the hybrid workforce.

Infiot Intelligent Access solves the security and connectivity challenges faced by remote and hybrid workers, branch offices, and IoT deployments by converging wireless WAN, SD-WAN, zero-trust security, and edge computing in a single, multi-tenant, cloud-managed solution. IT benefits from greater WAN visibility and cloud-scale analytics for users and devices anywhere.

"Infiot Partner Program is essential to our business strategy," said Parag Thakore, co-founder and CEO of Infiot. "Infiot delivers on both technology and business model innovation. Our services provide opportunities that help accelerate innovation, drive value, and deliver an excellent customer experience, while increasing revenue through superior margins for our partners."

Infiot's Partner Program enables channel partners to deploy fully integrated, single pane, self-service WAN edge solutions. Key highlights include:

New Recurring Revenue Generating Services:

Innovative capabilities help partners service remote users, enable hybrid work, IoT deployments, and portable networks. Infiot's cloud-native SaaS architecture enables customer roll-out at scale, with the same experience for 1 or 1000s of edges with operational simplicity. The program delivers significant benefits, including an annuity-based recurring revenue stream delivering higher margins with new services with a transformative software-centric pricing model built to scale.

Industry Leading Enablement and Certifications:

To help partners upskill in emerging areas, Infiot offers a global learning platform that includes guided labs designed to impart hands-on knowledge, and over the past three months, Infiot has issued over 100 Design and Deployment specialist certifications.

"Infiot's approach to WAN edge networking is light years ahead of anything else on the market," said Ron Fowler, President and CEO, Structured Communications Systems, Inc. "Our partnership with Infiot helps us maintain competitive advantage with unique and differentiated training, documentation, and support models, with services that help increase our revenue margins."

About Infiot:

Infiot delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

SOURCE Infiot

Related Links

www.infiot.com

