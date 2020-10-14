Infiot Emerges from Stealth with AI-Powered Intelligent Access for Remote-First Users and IoT Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot emerged from stealth today with the industry's first Intelligent Access platform, a cloud-delivered intelligent thin wireless edge that supports wired, wireless and cellular connectivity. Infiot's Intelligent Edge converges connectivity, zero trust security and edge-computing for remote users, sites and devices anywhere in the world. Infiot Intelligent Access platform is deployed in production with some of the world's largest organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and more, as well as leading managed service providers, providing connectivity, security, and analytics for remote users, sites and high value IoT devices at scale.

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Neotribe Ventures, Westwave Capital, and Harpoon Ventures, with a total of $15 million in Series A funding, Infiot is led by networking industry veterans CEO Parag Thakore, CTO Anupam Rai, and Chief Architect Sunil Mukundan, the original founding team members of VeloCloud, a SD-WAN company acquired in 2017 by VMware.

"The last few years, particularly 2020, have seen an exponential growth of remote users and internet connected devices (IoT). Existing network access, as well as WAN, technologies are unable to provide zero trust security, universal wireless reach, secure access, and intelligence to these users and devices. Infiot's founding team shaped the branch edge industry as we know it today. I can't think of a better team to develop a platform for this fast evolving space remote user and device connectivity space. We are excited to partner with this team of serial entrepreneurs and help them reinvent this market, again," said Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"Perimeterless compute and zero trust security are key for enterprises to support all remote users and IoT devices. Infiot is leading the charge to democratize the edge and provide immersive experiences for digital businesses," said Infiot co-Founder and CEO Parag Thakore. "Our growing base of some of the world's largest customers and leading managed service provider partners is a testament to our mission."

Customer Benefits:

Thin, Wireless Edge brings Convergence: Converged connectivity, zero trust security and compute purpose-built for Remote-First applications.

Converged connectivity, zero trust security and compute purpose-built for Remote-First applications. AI-Powered Edge Enables Autonomous Intelligence: Distributed processing enables near real-time decisions, improved availability and data governance.

Distributed processing enables near real-time decisions, improved availability and data governance. 100% SaaS Delivers Unmatched TCO: Cloud-Native SaaS architecture delivers transformational pricing, operational simplicity and scale.

Christus Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, with over 15,000 physicians across community hospitals and walk-in clinics. "As we continue to transform our patient care experience, we are excited to partner with Infiot," said Rick Lacy, Sr. Enterprise Network Engineer at Christus Health. "Infiot''s Zero-Trust Network Access provides adaptive, identity-aware precision access for our medical workers to deliver care from the comfort of their homes, with the best user experience and significantly lowering our TCO. Looking ahead, Infiot's thin, extensible wireless edge can be expanded to our medical IoT deployments."

"VeloCloud and SD-WAN brought the last disruption in the networking industry, and we were proud to be part of their journey," said Kittu Kolluri, Founder and Managing Director, Neotribe Ventures. "As the needs of the industry yet evolve, Infiot's disruptive approach to edge networking makes them uniquely positioned to address today's burgeoning challenges of supporting diverse edges in a world without boundaries. We are excited to help build this disruptive next-generation company that is converging connectivity, security, and edge-compute, delivering world-class intelligent access and extensibility to modern edges."

IoT Evolution World magazine announced Infiot as the recipient of its 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award . This award recognizes companies that have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering solutions that bring real-time edge computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

Supporting Analyst Quotes

"With the IT pendulum swinging towards distributed applications, IoT device proliferation and emerging technologies like 5G gaining momentum, edge computing and IoT device connectivity are placing significant demands on existing infrastructure solutions. Infiot is well positioned to address these needs as enterprise customers look to enhance their existing networking strategies with innovative, security solutions," said Bob Laliberte, Practice Director and Senior Analyst at ESG.

"As the enterprise edge market forms the need for increased networking and application access to IoT devices, edge diversity and the evolving "micro-branch" will become an imperative, said Clifford Grossner, Ph.D., Executive Director, Cloud & Data Center Research Practice, Omdia. "As we continue through 2020, the industry needs cloud-delivered thin wireless edge innovation to meet the new needs of the extended enterprise."

"Infiot's approach to connecting devices big and small to the network has created a micro-branch effect, where even a remote worker can be considered a branch office with the same access and connectivity of a full staffed office," said Lee Doyle, Principle of Doyle Research. "As we look to the future, this type of nimble and truly software offering is needed to maintain business continuity and efficiency."

"Infiot's architecture and solution are very flexible and extensible to address today's burgeoning networking challenges. The company's strong heritage, stemming from networking and SD-WAN expertise, builds immediate credibility with existing and prospective customers," said Shamus McGillicuddy, VP of Research, Network Management, EMA.

About Infiot:

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

