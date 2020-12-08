Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote First Users and Devices Achieves PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA Certifications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot, the industry's first Intelligent Access platform, announced today the company passed a PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA Security Standard audit. With the receipt of the corresponding Attestation of Compliance (AoC), Infiot provides an additional layer of security and reassurance for retail, healthcare and other sensitive environments.

As part of the audit, Infiot submitted the company's cloud networking environment for a complete PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA audit, including inspections of Infiot's cloud architecture, operations and policies. With this certification, Infiot's cloud hosted environment is operated following PCI DSS 3.2.1, HIPAA Security Standards and HITECH Act, and is audited by authorized third parties annually, with built-in rich zero trust security features to assist with customer's PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA audits.

The combination of PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA Security Standard compliances opens Infiot up to an extensive list of customers that can now leverage Infiot's Attestation of Compliance (AOC) for PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA as part of their audit, reducing burden both in terms of time and external costs to maintain their own compliance. As the first Intelligent Access provider for remote-first users and IoT devices, to pass a PCI DSS 3.2.1 and HIPAA audit, Infiot is leading the way to provide the highest level of confidence for security-conscious customers.

Infiot's Intelligent Edge converges connectivity, zero trust security and edge-computing for remote users, sites and devices anywhere in the world. Infiot Intelligent Access platform is deployed in production with some of the world's largest organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and more, as well as leading managed service providers, providing connectivity, security, and analytics for remote users, sites and high value IoT devices at scale.

You can read about our customers such as Christus Health and A.T Still University deployments on the Infiot website.

Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder, Infiot

"We are proud to obtain these industry leading Security and Operational accreditations. Infiot is focused on protecting our customers confidentiality and ensuring utmost security. With an early footprint in retail and healthcare organizations, Infiot enables customers to decrease audit time and cost, as well as peace-of-mind that the technology successfully completed stringent compliance audits."

Garrett Holthaus, Network Engineer, A.T Still University

"Infiot AI Powered Intelligent Access allowed ATSU to enable remote working and learning overnight for our schools, clinics, and remote workers, while helping us meet HIPAA compliance. Infiot's thin wireless edge with zero trust security is ideal for our remote deployments, ultimately resulting in more affordable tuition and better healthcare services."

Harald J. Braun, Board of Directors, CLAdirect

"CLAdirect takes pride in improving the business processes and infrastructure of our clients with exponential technologies. Infiot Intelligent Access and identity aware Zero-Trust Security delivers an unparalleled secure experience to our clients. We are now able to deliver the next-generation of services, with compliance requirements such as PCI that address all of our clients' needs from remote-users to micro-branches and retail."

About Infiot:

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere.

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Neotribe Ventures, Westwave Capital, and Harpoon Ventures, with a total of $15 million in Series A funding, Infiot is led by networking industry veterans CEO Parag Thakore, CTO Anupam Rai, and Chief Architect Sunil Mukundan, the original founding team members of VeloCloud, a SD-WAN company acquired in 2017 by VMware.

Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

