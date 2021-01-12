Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote First Users and Devices Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot , a pioneer in delivering Intelligent Access for Remote-first users and devices, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Infiot delivers the industry's first work-from-anywhere solution with Intelligent Access powered by thin, wireless edges that converge zero trust security, LTE and 5G cellular connectivity and edge compute. Infiot is ideal for a wide range of use cases from the power user, construction sites, healthcare, retail, and more.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Infiot as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Infiot addresses the complexity and efficacy challenges exacerbated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as IT works through the details of disaggregating the workforce. No longer limited to the corporate branch office, the edge as we know it is evolving to span across machines and devices, remote users, and micro branches, each with similar requirements for access, security and distributed processing.

"Zero trust security, unparalleled application performance, and perimeterless compute are essential elements for enterprises to build work-from-anywhere solutions and support remote users and devices," said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder at Infiot. "We are proud to receive industry recognition from multiple organizations for delivering innovative solutions and helping our customers with digital transformation initiatives."

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote First Users and Devices was also selected as a Red Herring Top 100 2020 North America winner and most recently named a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine .

Additional notable recognitions awarded include CRN's 10 Coolest New Edge Computing Platforms Of 2020 , 25 Hottest IoT And 5G Edge Services Companies: 2020 Edge Computing 100 , and 10 Coolest Edge Computing Startups Of 2020 .

About Infiot

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @Infiot .

