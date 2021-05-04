Infiot Launches Cloud-Delivered Cellular Gateway As-A-Service for Secure, Reliable, and Performant Wireless Business Connectivity Over LTE and 5G Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot , a pioneer in delivering Intelligent Access for Remote-first users and devices, today announced expansion of its portfolio with the addition of innovative cloud-delivered cellular gateways as-a-service, enabling customers to deploy wireless cellular WANs with unparalleled flexibility and simplicity to make digital business run simply in today's borderless era.

Infiot was named a Cool Vendor in April based on the 2021 Gartner report titled, Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking.1

Infiot's Cellular Gateways will be managed by the same portal as previously announced Infiot's thin wireless edges with integrated cellular, SD-WAN, zero trust security, and edge compute, providing a single pane of glass management for both Cellular Gateways and Thin, wireless edges, as our customers are already accustomed to.

As wireless mobility becomes more critical in modern WANs, Infiot enables customers to easily migrate to advanced 4G LTE and 5G wireless WAN solutions. Infiot Cellular Gateways are ideal for remote workers, retail, micro branches, or enterprise branch offices, and offer the broadest range of wired and wireless connectivity of any edge solution in its class. The Infiot Cellular Gateway effortlessly slots into customers' existing infrastructure, regardless of what it may be and can be paired with any router downstream or Infiot thin, wireless edge to deliver primary or backup cellular support.

Unified Experience

The solution is managed from an elegant and intuitive centralized cloud-managed interface with a compact form factor that supports PoE or DC, with visibility and control, and out of box zero touch provisioning across gateways located anywhere. Infiot's unified architecture ensures that customers have one management portal for both Infiot Cellular Gateways and Thin, Wireless Edges.

Built for Cellular

The Infiot Cellular Gateway is designed to optimize cellular strength and combined with its multi-surface mounting capabilities and high gain directional antennas for both indoor and outdoor environments, ensures strong, fast connectivity for businesses. Additionally, Infiot's IP rating and Class 1 Div 2 certification enables additional deployment options in hazardous environments.

Plug and Play with Operational Simplicity

Infiot offers complete flexibility and operational simplicity. Infiot Cellular Gateways are PTCRB, AT&T, and Verizon certified, guaranteeing interoperability with global cellular carriers, allowing customers to bring their own cellular plans. Infiot also provides the option of a cellular plan that offers complete automation from SIM activation to management with the convenience of one vendor billing for all services.

Supporting Quotes

Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder, Infiot

"Our Cellular Gateway portfolio is yet another industry first for Infiot. Our solution checks all the boxes for a highly flexible solution that addresses critical business imperatives of network availability, security, and manageability while providing customers with a pathway to 5G. We are proud to offer all variants of LTE and 5G across major wireless operators, interoperability with existing customer deployments, and entire network lifecycle management - delivering ease of deployment and simplified operations and troubleshooting."

Frank Babusik, Chief Operating Officer, SkySwitch

"The enterprise WAN is no longer constrained to wired connectivity. Organizations need a unified approach to provide seamless connectivity everywhere their WAN goes. Infiot's Cellular portfolio of products is the ideal blend of simplicity and scale and will help our customers unleash the full potential of their wireless deployments."

1 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking," Andrew Lerner, Arun Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Forest, Joe Skorupa, 16 April 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infiot:

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

