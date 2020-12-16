Infiot Launches Cloud Services Fabric for Enterprises to Extend Intelligent Access to SaaS and Multicloud

Rise of the remote workforce, increasing use of multicloud, along with the proliferation of distributed edge computing, creates significant connectivity and security challenges for enterprises mandating the need for resilient and flexible architectures to address changing business needs. The Infiot Cloud Service Fabric is a globally distributed, horizontally scalable, multi-service network that interconnects users, devices, sites, and cloud. This empowers enterprises to take advantage of a globally-available network of cloud services to drive their businesses. The Cloud Service Fabric includes integrated connectivity, zero trust security and edge compute services with end-to-end visibility, control and governance.

Key Highlights:

Secure Optimized Cloud On-Ramp to most popular SaaS and cloud applications

to most popular SaaS and cloud applications Zero Trust Network Access-as-a-service for all remote user, devices, and sites

for all remote user, devices, and sites Seamless automated connectivity to multicloud, SaaS and IaaS

4G/5G support, advanced routing, zero trust security and edge compute

Parag Thakore, CEO and Founder, Infiot

"The last few years, particularly 2020, have seen an exponential growth of remote users and internet connected devices (IoT). Existing network access technologies require costly DIY builds and are unable to provide zero trust security, universal wireless reach, high-performance cloud access, and intelligence to these users and devices. Infiot's Cloud Service Fabric provides a global business fabric to deliver consistent end user experience, zero trust security and distributed services across all remote users, sites, devices, and cloud. "

Zachary Smith, Managing Director, Equinix Metal

"Through this collaboration, Equinix and Infiot help enterprises to significantly improve performance, and reduce the cost and complexity of accessing and interconnecting remote workers, sites and devices to hybrid and multicloud applications. Infiot CSF co-located within Equinix data centers provides optimal connections across our interconnectivity solutions to network services and SaaS applications."

Ron Fowler, President and CEO, Structured Communications Systems, Inc

"Structured is excited to partner with Infiot and help our customers with their digital transformation initiatives. With Infiot, we can deliver a secure, cloud-connected global digital infrastructure and provide better experiences with disruptive and groundbreaking Intelligent Access solutions."

Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Technology Analyst, Futuriom

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for enterprises to build long-term remote access strategies and simplify and scale WAN edge deployments. They are looking beyond current offerings at solutions that deliver converged optimized high quality performance, zero trust security, and edge compute — with a form factor that can plug in anywhere and address any application. Infiot's Cloud Services Fabric approach is designed to meet these needs in today's enterprises and helps enterprises easily scale IT infrastructure."

Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Sr Director Research, Omdia

"Many enterprises are on a digitization journey that has them building a MultiCloud, selecting cloud providers based upon specialized business needs such as availability of compute instances for AI and ML, or access to specific SaaS delivered applications. Imperative in constructing their MultiCloud is global coverage, securing an assortment of SaaS delivered applications, a consistent high-performance end user experience, while reducing complexity. Solutions bring together a novel approach to connecting MultiClouds to users and devices delivering zero trust security, quality real-time performance, and edge computing will be in high demand."

