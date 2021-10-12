Infiot launches ZETO Remote Access: Industry's First Software Client that converges Zero Trust Security and SD-WAN Optimization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot , powering the borderless enterprise and pioneer in delivering secure, reliable access for remote users, devices and offices, today launched its ZETO architecture with the industry's first software client that runs on an end user device, integrating zero trust security and SD-WAN optimization for superior application experience. Customers now have a choice of a software client or a thin, wireless edge device, to enable an increasingly remote workforce with secure, reliable access to enterprise and cloud resources. Infiot was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report.

Today's modern applications are highly distributed across multiple clouds and private data centers. Employees working from home, remote offices, or on-the-go demand simple, secure and reliable access to these applications. Existing VPN clients lack visibility and deliver poor application experience with significant security gaps. Furthermore, these legacy technologies are designed for outdated on-premises network architectures, and manual processes of connecting users to applications across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure add operational overhead making them impossible to scale.

"Infiot ZETO is a new mindset. It's a new way of thinking about how our users access our domain and critical applications. For us, it will replace VPN for our employees and branch offices across seven countries. We have implemented a zero trust model while delivering superior network access with this modern, secure, cloud-first implementation." -said Robert Boopsingh, CIO at the Beacon Insurance Company.

With the Infiot ZETO (Zero Trust Security and Optimization) client, IT can offer their remote workers the same level of application experience and security as in the office, without requiring any hardware. IT teams benefit from automated cloud operations and can provide seamless intelligent access for remote users to multiple cloud environments in minutes.

"Infiot ZETO provides adaptive, identity-aware precision access for our medical workers to deliver care from the comfort of their homes, with the best user experience and significantly lowering our TCO '' said-Rick Lacy, Sr. Enterprise Network Engineer, Christus Health.

Infot's ZETO client delivers the following key benefits:

Cloud Delivered Zero Trust Security that grants authorized users access to apps and not the network, thus delivering airtight security across all users, on and off the network.

Assured Application Experience for critical voice, video and data applications with app aware prioritization, white-listing and optimization

Multipath to Multi-Cloud Connectivity addresses single tunnel shortcomings of existing architecture and enables users to receive the most optimized direct to cloud access

AI-Driven Operations With Simplicity, Visibility, and Control improves end-user service level experience and IT operations by rapid root cause analysis and automation of problem resolution.

According to Gartner®, "We are seeing this move away from remote VPN and extending the SD-WAN fabrics directly to remote workers or with zero trust network access (ZTNA). Few vendors have native ZTNA offerings, and even fewer have them integrated with SD-WAN orchestration."1 "Perimeter-based approaches to securing anywhere, anytime access has resulted in a patchwork of vendors, policies, and consoles creating complexity for security administrators and users," Gartner also states. 2

"Infiot ZETO architecture extends Infiot's key capabilities across our entire portfolio: Infiot ZETO Client, Infiot Extensible edge, Infiot Cloud Services Fabric and Infiot Cellular Gateways, providing every remote user, device and site with simple, secure, high-performance access to multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments'' said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiot. "Infiot ZETO Client consolidates point solutions like SD-WAN appliances and multiple software clients with a break-through all-in-one 100% appliance-free cloud-delivered solution that brings together zero trust security, optimization, seamless multi cloud connectivity with AI-Driven operations' '

Supporting Quotes

"Our job, as a full-service technology integration company, is to make our customers faster, better and smarter. As such, we're always on the lookout for new and interesting technologies that help our customers achieve those things. We feel that in Infiot's ZETO client, we've found a game changing technology. Combining zero trust security with application optimization gives us the perfect solution to take to our clients looking to simplify and perfect the work from anywhere experience."- Scott Strochak, CTO, Protelesis

"Infiot's ZETO Client and cloud-delivered architecture is a good option for addressing today's burgeoning challenges of managing secure connectivity to different networks - multi-clouds, data centers, and edge networks by millions of distributed remote users and devices, from anywhere. With zero trust optimization and application optimization delivered in a software client, Infiot has addressed a critical challenge for IT of simplifying the user to multi-cloud connectivity." - Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)

"The pandemic has demonstrated the need for businesses to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance access to applications and resources for both office and remote workers. Infiot ZETO Client looks like a compelling consideration given it goes beyond traditional VPN solutions by offering direct-to-multi cloud and on-premises optimized application access coupled with zero-trust features." - Will Townsend, Principal Analyst, Moors Insights and Strategy

"Infiot is here with yet another market disruption as the company aims to combine zero trust security and application optimization in a never seen before software client for remote users, branches, and devices anywhere in the world with automated cloud operations for seamless multi cloud connectivity and AI Ops to deliver superior visibility and control to meet the new needs of the extended enterprise." - Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Technology Analyst, Futuriom

"Work from anywhere has shifted business focus from a physical place of work to the remote workers and supporting them to be able to work from anywhere, and be able to easily connect to multiple clouds. This shift created a whole slew of operational and management complexity, Infiot brings a promising solution with their ZETO Client that rises to the challenge of delivering application optimization and pervasive zero trust security for remote and hybrid users with an ability to seamlessly connect to multi clouds." - Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst & Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group

About Infiot: Infiot ZETO delivers converged architecture for the borderless enterprise making the perimeter invisible. It enables secure, reliable access with zero trust security, optimization, edge-intelligence and AI driven operations for all remote users, devices, sites and cloud. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

