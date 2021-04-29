Infiot Named A Cool Vendor in 2021 Gartner 'Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking' report

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot, a pioneer in delivering Intelligent Access for remote-first users, micro branches and IoT, and powering the borderless enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the 2021 Gartner report titled, Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking.1

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. We believe our inclusion affirms our mission of enabling a remote-first workspace by delivering secure intelligent access for every user, every micro branch, every device to multi-clouds, with full mobility." said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiot. "Cloud applications, work-from-anywhere trends and IoT are experiencing exponential growth. We have experienced an extraordinary demand from enterprises seeking to extend the same secure access and application assurance as corporate offices to their employees at home or on-the-go, at a micro branch, or an ad hoc PoS (point of sale) system."

This Cool Vendor report published on 16 April 2021 states that "By 2023, 40% of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and platform services."1 It further adds that "Native networking capabilities within public cloud and/or Kubernetes environments may fall short, particularly for production enterprise workloads. This gap is not always addressed by established networking vendors, thus infrastructure and operations leaders should look to emerging cool cloud networking vendors."

Infiot Intelligent Access delivers secure optimized connectivity for remote workers, micro branches, and IoT devices. Infiot's thin, wireless edges converge SD-WAN, zero trust network access, edge computing, and integrated cellular connectivity, built on a software-defined architecture. Infiot's AI Ops and predictive analytics deliver consistent policies and performance to every user, branch and device resulting in an intelligent edge that is dramatically easy to manage. Infiot is trusted by leading global Enterprises and managed service providers.

1 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking," Andrew Lerner, Arun Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Forest, Joe Skorupa, 16 April 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infiot

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

