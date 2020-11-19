Infiot Named As 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot Inc. a company delivering Intelligent Access for Remote-First applications, today announced it was named a Red Herring Top 100 Award Winner in North America. Winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, and is widely recognized as one of the industry's most prestigious recognitions.

This announcement comes on the heels of Infiot being recognized by CRN as one of The 10 Coolest Edge Computing Startups of 2020 and having received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World .

"In just one month since emerging from stealth with the industry's first Intelligent Access platform, Infiot is establishing itself among enterprise customers and industry analysts as a recognized leader in the area of edge networking and are delighted to accept yet another reputable award," said Parag Thakore, CEO at Infiot. "It is a great honor to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner, for our disruptive innovation and approach towards a cloud-delivered thin wireless edge for remote users and IoT devices."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe Infiot embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Infiot should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

About Infiot:

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE Infiot