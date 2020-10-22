Infiot Receives 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot announced today that Infiot Intelligent Access has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

"I am honored to announce that Infiot is a recipient of such a prestigious and respected award," said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiot. "This reflects our dedication to reinventing edge networking to deliver AI-powered intelligent access for today's remote first world. Through deep motivation, we brought our vision of a cloud-native thin wireless edge solution that connects and protects all users, devices, and locations from concept to reality."

Infiot Intelligent Access platform is deployed in production with some of the world's largest organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and more, as well as leading managed service providers, providing connectivity, security, and analytics for remote users, sites and high value IoT devices at scale.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Infiot for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution.

This announcement comes on the heels of Infiot emerging from stealth with the industry's first Intelligent Access platform, a cloud-delivered intelligent thin wireless edge that supports wired, wireless and cellular connectivity. Infiot's Intelligent Edge converges connectivity, zero trust security and edge-computing for remote users, sites and devices anywhere in the world.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Infiot Intelligent Access, an innovative solution that earned Infiot the 2020 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC . "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Infiot in the future."

About Infiot

Infiot Intelligent Access for Remote-First Applications delivers a thin, wireless edge with converged connectivity, zero trust security, and edge-compute, making the perimeter invisible. Organizations around the world are using Infiot to deliver immersive experiences to people, places, and things, anywhere. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot .

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media , co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

