Infiswift Technologies and Domain Experts Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Pioneer AI-Driven Industrial Solutions

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiswift Technologies, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for industrial sectors, and Domain Experts Group, a provider of cutting-edge digital transformation and IT services, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing accessibility of AI-enabled solutions for the modern enterprise.

This collaboration brings together the unique strengths of both companies, positioning them to deliver unparalleled value to a diverse range of clients. Infiswift Technologies, renowned for its expertise in leveraging AI for industrial applications, will combine forces with Domain Experts Group, a powerhouse in digital transformation and IT services, to create a synergy that addresses the evolving needs of the market.

Infiswift Technologies, with its proven track record in developing innovative AI solutions, will contribute its advanced AI capabilities to enhance industrial processes, optimize operations, and drive efficiency for clients across various industries. From predictive maintenance to real-time data analytics, Infiswift's AI-driven technologies will empower businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's dynamic industrial landscape.

Domain Experts Group, known for its comprehensive suite of digital transformation and IT services, will play a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating AI solutions into existing infrastructures. Their deep domain expertise and commitment to client success will ensure a smooth transition for businesses looking to harness the power of AI for enhanced operational performance.

Together, the partnership aims to be the premier AI enablement IT partner, offering end-to-end solutions that span the entire spectrum of industrial applications. Clients can expect a holistic approach to digital transformation, leveraging the combined strengths of Infiswift Technologies and Domain Experts Group.

Sarva Thulasingam, CEO of Infiswift Technologies expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership allows us to create a unique value proposition for our clients. By combining our AI capabilities with Domain Experts Group's broad team and execution capacity, we are poised to redefine the possibilities of AI-driven solutions in industrial settings."

Similarly, Probeer Das, CEO of Domain Experts Group remarked, "Infiswift Technologies has a stellar reputation in the AI space, and we are excited to join forces. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in delivering comprehensive, tailor-made solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

SOURCE Infiswift Technologies