In his novel, "Unlucky Tuesday: will civilization die on a Tuesday?" Jim Birakos writes about the Tuesday civilization was deemed dead, recounting the Ottomans' breaching of Constantinople's impregnable walls and desecrating Christendom's historic cathedral, Hagia Sophia (Holy Wisdom).

Since then, Tuesdays are considered ill-fated.

Passions are still provoked over the event said to be one of history's great tragedies. This past May 29, the 568th year of the great fall, Turkey's president held a kitsch light show combined with pageantry and provocative messages over the Hagia Sophia, for one thousand years the largest and most celebrated Christian church.

The crescent moon that hung over the bleeding city the evening of its fall in 1543 is memorialized on flags of Islamic nations.

The novel points to another Tuesday, September 11, 2001, when passenger planes crashed into the World Trade Center, causing the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.

"Unlucky Tuesday" describes an ostensible link between these alarming events, and a possible deadly rendezvous on a forthcoming Tuesday.

"All civilizations preserve their legacy by building large monuments and memorials," Birakos said. "The generations that follow safeguard them because they represent history and culture." But not Hagia Sophia. This UNESCO World Heritage site was turned into a mosque, then a museum, then back to a mosque, despite worldwide objections.

"Unlucky Tuesday" shows how history can be repeated in a world tenaciously provoked by inflamed rhetoric. In the book, a buried bundle containing a religious relic and classical books, along with the Greek Fire formula, is hunted by a Los Angeles journalist in Mani, Greece. But a Muslim terrorist leader tracks him, eager to grab the secret Greek Fire formula and turn LA into a catastrophic fireball.

"History does not have book ends," Birakos said. "The past and present are commingled and blended thoroughly, and one never knows when the past becomes the present."

The official reviewer of the work by Birakos said "If you know of and love Dan Brown's novels, then you will most likely find Unlucky Tuesday a worthy book to obsess over."

Published by Amazon, "Unlucky Tuesday: will civilization die on a Tuesday?" is available on Amazon.com. An electronic version is also available on Kindle.com.

