Inflammatix Appoints Heiner Dreismann as New Board Member

News provided by

Inflammatix

10 Jul, 2023, 11:07 ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammatix, a pioneering molecular diagnostics company, announced today the appointment of Heiner Dreismann, PhD, as a member of the company's board of directors.

Heiner Dreismann, PhD, Newest Inflammatix Board Member.
Dr. Dreismann brings to Inflammatix more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences and healthcare industries and is regarded as a pioneer in the early adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, one of the most ubiquitous technologies in molecular biology and genetics research today. He was CEO of Roche Molecular Systems from 2000-2006 after various leadership roles in Roche's global Diagnostic Division. Besides Inflammatix, Dr. Dreismann currently serves on several boards of public, private, and non-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dreismann to the Board. We envision host response-based diagnostics to become ubiquitous as did PCR and couldn't think of a better person to guide us on our journey. In addition to understanding how to launch groundbreaking technology, we plan to leverage Heiner's executive, board and technical experiences to inform strategic decisions as we approach commercialization," said Inflammatix CEO and Co-Founder Timothy Sweeney, MD, PhD.

Dr. Dreismann commented, "I am so impressed by the Inflammatix approach of immune-based diagnostics, and with the extensive data published to date. Host response diagnostics are poised to finally address significant unmet needs in acute infections, sepsis, and other conditions. I'm excited to help Inflammatix bring their important products to patients worldwide."

About Inflammatix

Inflammatix, Inc., is an innovative molecular diagnostics company developing novel diagnostics that rapidly read a patient's immune system to improve care and reduce major public health burdens. The company's initial focus is acute infections and sepsis, where its tests combine proprietary biomarkers and advanced machine learning to help physicians quickly get the right treatments to the right patients. Each test will be developed to run on the company's sample-to-answer isothermal instrument platform, enabling the power of precision medicine at the point of care. The Sunnyvale, California-based company is backed by top-tier investors including Khosla Ventures, Northpond Ventures, D1 Capital Partners, Think.Health Ventures, the Stanford StartX Fund, and OSF Ventures.

SOURCE Inflammatix

