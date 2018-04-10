Inflammatix Named a Finalist in Fast Company's 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards for Its Novel HostDx Tests

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, which is recognized worldwide as an authority on innovation," said Tim Sweeney, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Inflammatix. "This recognition emphasizes our commitment to harnessing the power of the immune system to improve patient care and resolve major clinical and public health challenges."

Inflammatix is working with clinical diagnostics instrument partners to commercialize its HostDx tests, which will initially target acute bacterial and viral infections and sepsis. Rather than look for specific pathogens or biomarkers of disease, which lack accuracy and speed, the HostDx tests measure the genomic "fingerprint" of the host response to disease and apply proprietary machine learning algorithms to accurately identify whether an infection is bacterial or viral – and thus whether antibiotics are required – and to determine if the patient is likely to have or develop sepsis.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors chooses winners and finalists based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start work on solving the problems that affect us all.

Now in its second year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcases 12 winners and more than 200 finalists. A panel of eminent judges selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries in 12 categories, with entries from across the globe.

About Inflammatix

Inflammatix is a molecular diagnostics company that is developing rapid tests that read the immune system, enabling improved patient care and reducing major public health burdens. The company's initial focus is on acute bacterial and viral infections, and sepsis, where its HostDx™ tests will allow physicians to quickly get the right treatments to the right patients, reducing morbidity and mortality, health system costs, and antibiotic resistance. While current tests diagnose infections by "finding the bug" – an approach that misses the 70% of infections that never enter the bloodstream – Inflammatix evaluates the body's immune system response to provide more accurate and faster diagnosis. Its scientific approach has been validated in over 20 independent cohorts involving over 1,000 patients and published in leading medical journals. The privately held, Burlingame, Calif.-based company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Stanford-StartX Fund and grants from the federal government. For more information, please visit www.inflammatix.com and follow the company on Twitter (@Inflammatix_Inc).

Media Contact:

Tracy Morris

tracymorrispr@gmail.com

650-380-4413

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inflammatix-named-a-finalist-in-fast-companys-2018-world-changing-ideas-awards-for-its-novel-hostdx-tests-300626948.html

SOURCE Inflammatix

Related Links

https://inflammatix.com

